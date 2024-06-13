“Imma Bust Your A** Tomorrow”: Larry Bird Wanted to Make Sure Chris Webber Got Enough Sleep Before Their Matchup

Before his time in the NBA, Chris Webber was selected to the USA’s Select, a team of college athletes selected to face off against the Dream Team ahead of the 1992 Olympics. This gave him the chance to play against his idols. But more importantly, it also paved the way for an interaction with Larry Bird that he can’t stop chuckling about to this day.

During his time on ‘The Green Light with Chris Long’, Webber revealed that after he flew out to face the national team, he got to ride in the same limousine as Bird.

According to the former Sacramento King, initially, there wasn’t much conversation between them. However, as soon as they got out of the vehicle, things got incredibly interesting.

“I get in the car, it’s Larry f**kin’ Bird! And uh I shake his hand, I’m quiet, you know? Trying to feel that balance in the car… When we get out, he goes, ‘Hope you get your sleep tonight, because Imma bust your a** tomorrow!'”

Bird was known for being one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA, something that undoubtedly made Webber nervous. However, apparently, he didn’t let it get to him at the time, as he revealed he gave some lip right back to the Boston Celtics icon.

“I didn’t know what to say, but I knew this is a moment you have to say something. And I was like, ‘You know, Larry, your back is already hurt, man. You need to take it easy!”

Webber then admitted that he immediately ran to his room in the hotel, before calling his father and excitedly telling him what had just happened. It’s difficult to blame him too, considering just how good his come-back was to one of the greatest trash-talkers in the NBA history.

Likely, Bird was only joking around with his statement. After all, as he once revealed, he did that a lot when he talked smack back in the day.

Larry Bird admits one of his most iconic quotes was a joke

Arguably, Larry Bird’s most iconic story is from the time when he entered the locker room ahead of a three-point contest at the 1986 All-Star weekend. With all his competitors ready to go, he looked around before asking a simple question – ‘Who’s coming second?’

While this is an incredible story, he recently admitted that the comment was nothing more than an attempt to alleviate the mood. As he spoke to Bob Costas at the NBA’s 2024 All-Star Tech Summit, he said,

“I walk in the locker room. And you know, nobody is talking to each other, nobody is saying anything… And I say, ‘Hey, I’m just looking to see who’s coming in second!’. I just did it for a joke, but they didn’t like that very well, Bob!”

"Who's coming in 2nd?" 😂 At NBA All-Star Tech Summit in Indy, Larry Bird reflects on his famous quote before the 1986 3-point shooting contest. pic.twitter.com/bX0FuFLq8n — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2024

Unfortunately, Bird’s attempt at comedic relief crashed and burned as hard as it did that day. However, in the end, perhaps he benefitted most from it, considering the kind of legendary tale it went on to become. And of course, it didn’t hurt that he won the contest.