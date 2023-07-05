“I’mma Sneak You in This Time”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Posting ‘Big Dog’ Photo Hours After Saweetie’s Party Controversy Has Fans Poking Fun

Living in Los Angeles, running into celebrities doesn’t really feel like an unusual thing. There are movie stars, influencers, athletes, streamers, and whatnot. However, no matter how big the celebrity is, getting the same attention as a star on the Los Angeles Lakers is hard. LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal know all about it. However, their sons recently found out that they’re not at the same level in a very public manner. Hours after doing so, Shareef O’Neal posted a photo with ‘big dog’ Shaquille O’Neal, which left fans questioning his motive.

Advertisement

In case you’re wondering what we’re talking about, Shaq’s son Shareef and LeBron’s son Bronny were recently denied entry at Saweetie’s Birthday Bash. Saweetie celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends and knowns when Bronny and Shareef pulled up with their crew. However, from the looks of it, they were served a very public rejection.

Shareef’s post with Shaquille O’Neal leaves fans in splits

All 6 of Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are celebrities in their own right. However, Shareef O’Neal is clearly one of the more popular of the six kids. Just hours after he was denied entry at Saweetie’s party, Shareef posted photos with ‘Big Dog’ Shaquille O’Neal.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuTZVzHLln0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

From the looks of it, Shareef is wearing the same jacket as he was when he and Bronny were denied entry in the club. This led to fans having a gala time commenting on his post. One user commented, “ok son imma sneak y’all in this time but hit before hand”

Another user commented, “Bro post this after not being allowed in the party. Just to remind everybody who he is 😂”

While some were trolling Shareef, a third user was concerned about his priorities on a Monday night. They wrote, “U should be worried about summer league not partying with saweetie”

While we don’t know what Shareef’s intentions were with the post, it’s clear that the fans had a good time reacting to the same.

Advertisement

What is Shareef O’Neal up to?

While fans commented about him not prioritizing the Summer League, a good reason behind the same could be because he isn’t on any Summer League roster. Shareef is a player for the G-League Ignite of the NBA G League.

Shareef went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and is preparing to make his way into the NBA through the G-League. In the one season he played with the Ignite, Shareef averaged 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field.

The young O’Neal would look to have a better season this time and hopefully make it to the NBA like his peer Bronny plans.