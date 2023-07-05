HomeSearch

“I’mma Sneak You in This Time”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Posting ‘Big Dog’ Photo Hours After Saweetie’s Party Controversy Has Fans Poking Fun

Raahib Singh
|Published July 05, 2023

“I'mma Sneak You in Next Time”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Posting ‘Big Dog’ Photo Hours After Saweetie’s Party Controversy Has Fans Poking Fun

Credits: Instagram(shareefoneal) and Twitter

Living in Los Angeles, running into celebrities doesn’t really feel like an unusual thing. There are movie stars, influencers, athletes, streamers, and whatnot. However, no matter how big the celebrity is, getting the same attention as a star on the Los Angeles Lakers is hard. LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal know all about it. However, their sons recently found out that they’re not at the same level in a very public manner. Hours after doing so, Shareef O’Neal posted a photo with ‘big dog’ Shaquille O’Neal, which left fans questioning his motive.

In case you’re wondering what we’re talking about, Shaq’s son Shareef and LeBron’s son Bronny were recently denied entry at Saweetie’s Birthday Bash. Saweetie celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends and knowns when Bronny and Shareef pulled up with their crew. However, from the looks of it, they were served a very public rejection.

Shareef’s post with Shaquille O’Neal leaves fans in splits

All 6 of Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are celebrities in their own right. However, Shareef O’Neal is clearly one of the more popular of the six kids. Just hours after he was denied entry at Saweetie’s party, Shareef posted photos with ‘Big Dog’ Shaquille O’Neal.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuTZVzHLln0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

From the looks of it, Shareef is wearing the same jacket as he was when he and Bronny were denied entry in the club. This led to fans having a gala time commenting on his post. One user commented,  “ok son imma sneak y’all in this time but hit before hand”

Shareef Comment 1
A Comment under Shareef O’Neal’s latest Instagram Post

Another user commented, “Bro post this after not being allowed in the party. Just to remind everybody who he is 😂”

A Comment under Shareef O’Neal’s latest Instagram Post

While some were trolling Shareef, a third user was concerned about his priorities on a Monday night. They wrote, “U should be worried about summer league not partying with saweetie”

A Comment under Shareef O’Neal’s latest Instagram Post

While we don’t know what Shareef’s intentions were with the post, it’s clear that the fans had a good time reacting to the same.

What is Shareef O’Neal up to?

While fans commented about him not prioritizing the Summer League, a good reason behind the same could be because he isn’t on any Summer League roster. Shareef is a player for the G-League Ignite of the NBA G League.

Shareef went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and is preparing to make his way into the NBA through the G-League. In the one season he played with the Ignite, Shareef averaged 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field.

The young O’Neal would look to have a better season this time and hopefully make it to the NBA like his peer Bronny plans.

Share this article

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh