“Hope everyone has their ‘Is this the end for Stephen Curry?’ segments ready!”: NBA Twitter brings up the Warriors’ superstar’s individual records against the Lakers ahead of Opening Night

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry is yet again being underestimated, ahead of the Opening Night matchup against the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are headed to Los Angeles, as they prepare to take on the Lakers on opening night. The Warriors had one final practice in their facility before heading to LA. The last two people to get out were the Splash Brothers. Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were working on their 3s, before they were absolutely needed to leave.

The last 2 players in the gym after the Warriors final practice before taking on the Lakers in their first regular season game are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Both are working on three-point shooting until they have to get on the plane to head to LA. @kron4news #dubnation pic.twitter.com/2ypm0yJvJT — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) October 18, 2021

As it happens before the start of each season, once again, there are people rising up and underestimating the Chef. Despite coming off what was his best individual season, and the strong preseason showing, Stephen Curry is being sold short yet again.

Stephen Curry and his records on Opening Night, and against the Lakers

Stephen Curry is coming off a season where he won the scoring title, averaging 32 points per game. He finished the preseason with a 41 point performance in 3 quarters. However, the critics would never go away.

With the season starting tomorrow, people have dug out old stats to show how Curry is destined to fail on Opening night.

Historically speaking, Steph Curry is in for a tough matchup Tuesday night Career averages on opening night (11 games): 21.9 pts

44.8% fg

30.7% 3pt Career vs LAL: 20.7 pts (2nd lowest vs any opponent)

42.5% fg (Lowest vs any opponent)

35.2% 3pt (Lowest vs any opponent) — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) October 18, 2021

These stats didn’t go well with Steph’s fans, as expected.

Hope everyone has their “is this the end for Steph Curry?” Segments ready to go for Wednesday morning https://t.co/xTG4Kosgbi — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) October 18, 2021

Despite these numbers, Steph has scored 37 and 30 points the last two times these teams faced each other. It would be worth watching how the Chef feels tomorrow, and how he cooks the 2020 NBA Champions.

Warriors vs Lakers takes place at 7 PM PT.