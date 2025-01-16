“I Was Scared”: When LeBron James Shared a Powerful Message About Parenting His First Child Bronny in Emotional Video

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) slaps hands with guard Bronny James (center right) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Lebron James is now teammates with his oldest son, Bronny, on the Los Angeles Lakers. The 20-year-old rookie has grown in front of our eyes throughout his father’s legendary career. However, LeBron revealed how he initially was more concerned with his ability to be a father than he was with being a great basketball player.

Advertisement

In an Instagram reel from nearly two years ago, Lebron broke down his personal struggles and fears with becoming a father. Unlike his road to becoming a Hall of Fame athlete, the path to being a great father was much less straightforward. “I always knew I could be a great ball player,” LBJ began, “Then I had you [Bronny], and I had no idea how I was gonna be as a father.”

Not only was this a completely new experience for a 20-year-old LeBron, but it was also a fear-inducing one. “I’ll be honest, I was scared,” the Lakers star continued. However, despite the unavoidable fear that first comes when welcoming a child into the world, LeBron persisted in being the best dad he could be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kingjames)

Through a montage with Bronny, LeBron explained how as he watched his son grow, he grew as well. The 40-year-old underlined his improved patience, commitment, and joy. The 20-time All-Star shared how the things he learned from basketball, he actually learned to understand through his son.

LeBron James shared a touching montage with Bronny

The reel takes us back to a young, inexperienced LeBron who is learning how to be a first-time father. Without a father figure of his own growing up, James undoubtedly wanted to be the best influence he could for his children, which he showed through the reel of pictures and videos.

The montage depicts several memorable moments for young Bronny, including playing violin, watching his favorite show, or naturally, playing basketball with his dad.

LBJ was able to break a generational mold within his family, working his way to becoming a multi-millionaire and the face of the biggest basketball league in the world. While he was able to accomplish greatness on his own, being an NBA star in itself doesn’t make someone a great man.

In the emotional video, LeBron thanks his son for helping him become a better version of himself. “I am who I am today because of YOU! Thank you, son,” James captions the video. Without the gift of his firstborn, the King understands that his life would look much different and likely emptier today.