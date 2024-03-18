mobile app bar

Kyrie Irving Leaves Ex-UFC Star Stunned With ‘Ridiculous Skills’ Against Denver Nuggets

Souvik Roy
Published

UFC Logo Kyrie Irving
Credits: Imago X

The NBA world is currently hailing the noted Dallas Mavericks point guard, Kyrie Irving, for his incredible buzzer-beater. Every Mavericks fan is understandably enthralled now. But Irving is also being applauded by other famous sports persons besides the regular fans. Recently, the known UFC light heavyweight, Derek Brunson, took to his ‘X’ account and compared Irving’s two-pointer to a hook shot. Hilariously, Brunson even agreed to carry Irving’s baggage.

The recent match between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets was a thoroughly tense one. Both sides stood tied at the score of 105-105, with just a few seconds of the game left. This is when the six-foot-two-inch-tall NBA star sprung into action and scored a two-pointer with a floating left shot from 21 meters away in the final milliseconds. Irving sealed the game in his side’s favor with the same as well.

Brunson was startled to see Irving’s incredible performance. This is probably why he agreed to carry his baggage. But ‘Blonde’ also demanded “all” of Irving’s “skills” for the same. His ‘X’ update read,

“Kyrie Irving is different, he cooks teams nightly . This man just won the game with a hook shot. Give me all the skills and baggage that comes with him . The skills are ridiculous!”

Brunson is entitled to express his take on Irving’s awesome score. However, not many people would know that Irving was fasting as he played against the Nuggets. This makes his already incredible feat attain a legendary status.

Kyrie Irving was on his Ramadan fast during his awesome performance in the match

Irving’s name might make fans think that he is a Christian. But the NBA star is a Muslim. Like all other Muslims, Irving is also fasting since the holy month of Ramadan is going on currently. But it isn’t easy for anyone to go for an NBA match while being on a fast.

The athlete might experience increased levels of exhaustion, making it harder for him to carry on. Then there is the problem of a shortage of fluids, which might cause severe dehydration. But none of these factors could stop Irving from getting his side over the line against the Denver Nuggets. Hence, it’s quite apparent that he deserves every bit of appreciation that Brunson and all other fans are giving him right now.

