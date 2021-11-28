“Imma spend my hundreds of millions without the head trauma”: Damian Lillard scoffs at the notion that he would become a boxer upon retiring

Damian Lillard says that he would rather spend his hundreds of millions of dollars without having head trauma from boxing, upon retiring.

Seems as though the sport of boxing has taken a swift turn in terms of entertainment. Social media stars like Jake and Logan Paul along with athletes from other sports like Frank Gore and Deron Williams have put on the gloves to go a couple rounds with millions on the line. Damian Lillard on the other hand, doesn’t seem all too enthused about participating in it all.

Damian Lillard has been boxing for quite some time now, making his intense sparring sessions public by putting up several videos of him training on his social media for his fans to see. His boxing videos date back to several years ago, making it clear that the 6’2 guard isn’t to be trifled with from a physicality standpoint.

Dame’s also a boxing junkie as he provides his thoughts on various matchups from both boxing and the UFC on his Twitter.

Damian Lillard on potentially becoming a boxer upon retirement.

Given the amount of experience Lillard has had over the years in boxing, it would be safe to assume that he would leave the door open for perhaps a potential professional boxing match later down the line. A fan on Twitter asked him if he would put on the gloves in a professional setting and this is what Damian Lillard had to say:

“Ima spend my hundreds of million without the head trauma sir.”

Boxing is quite the dangerous sport. One right uppercut and a person may not be the same for the rest of their life. Every time someone steps into that ring, they need to understand that they are putting their life on the line.

Damian Lillard understands this better than most because of how much he trains in the sport. However, if you had asked Deron Williams in his prime if he would ever take up boxing, his answer would’ve probably been similar to Dame’s. Fats forward to today and he’s getting in the ring with Frank gore. Only time will tell if the Blazers guard sticks to his word.