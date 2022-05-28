“Imma use $5 to get myself the greatest Laker of all time, Magic Johnson”: When Snoop Dogg boldly snubbed Kobe Bryant while building out a fantasy roster with $15

Snoop Dogg anointed Magic Johnson as the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time while choosing making his dream Laker lineup.

The Los Angeles Lakers have undoubtedly the richest lineup of players to have ever played the game throughout the course of their existence. Whether it was George Mikan in Minneapolis or LeBron James currently, the purple and gold have been blessed with being one of the most attractive markets in all of sports.

However, when it comes to a singular player who contributed the most to such a storied franchise, things get a bit dicey. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson both won 5 championships and multiple MVP for the Lakers while Kobe Bryant and Shaq brought 3 consecutive rings along with the former bringing two more.

It’s also easy to forget that Wilt Chamberlain dinned the purple and gold threads as well but only had one title to show for his stay in LA. The same goes for LeBron James, who is widely considered to be a top 2 greatest player of all time.

Snoop Dogg reveals his greatest Laker of all time.

Born in Long Beach, California, it’s no surprise that Snoop Dogg became a Los Angeles Lakers fan at merely 6 years old. Fast-forward to present day and the hip-hop icon has been a Laker fan for close to half a century. It’s safe to say that his opinion on anything LakeShow holds a certain bit of value to it.

In a segment where he had $15 to choose between several purple and gold icons across the franchise’s history, Snoop chose Magic Johnson as his choice for the $5 slot. However, while picking Magic, he claimed that the 5x champ was the ‘greatest Laker of all time’.

This is quite the controversial statement as many are torn between him, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and of course, Kobe Bryant for being the GOAT Laker. An instance that directly opposes Snoop’s claim is Magic himself proclaiming during Kobe’s retirement that the ‘Black Mamba’ is the greatest player to have worn the purple and gold.

At the end of the day, arguing with Magic on this hypothetical won’t lead anywhere as he would know better than anybody.