“DeMar DeRozan is superhuman in every way, shape and form”: Gregg Popovich only has fond things to say about his former Spurs star and current Chicago Bulls MVP candidate

DeMar DeRozan is a player who’s finally getting the praise and adulation that was long overdue. Gregg Popovich, however, never underrated him.

When the Kawhi Leonard trade went down, a lot of people were happy about the Raptors’ championship chances. However, those very same people maintained a soft spot for how DeMar DeRozan must have felt, getting his life uprooted from his own franchise, whom he repped very hard.

You see, DeMar represented the Toronto Raptors franchise uniquely in a way no one else quite has. Through his 9 seasons in Canada, Deebo kept adding component after component to his copiously filled bag of tricks.

Having started off as an athletic slasher, he’s now absolutely the complete package on the offensive end. And a lot of credit for that goes to Gregg Popovich, who put him in position to grow further.

Also Read – “Kawhi Leonard says something when he’s got something to say”: NBA 75 nominee and living basketball legend Julius Erving named The Klaw as his favorite current player on JJ Redick’s podcast

Gregg Popovich showed real love for his former Spurs star DeMar DeRozan this year

DeMar DeRozan spent his last 3 seasons in a leading role with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs. During this time, the majority of NBA fans forgot about him as the Spurs fell out of the playoff radar.

Popovich, however, was able to see, first-hand, just how powerful a presence DeMar DeRozan can be. He thrust the Compton native into a mentorship role, in addition to making him their primary clutch-time playmaker. DeMar responded to these added responsibilities with great aplomb – something he’s carried on during his Chicago Bulls tenure as well.

Being the gem of the people that both are, Pop has nothing but love for the Raptors legend. Ahead of the Spurs’ meeting with the Bulls last month, he opened up on his experiences while coaching DeRozan:

“I didn’t know him personally at all. And I found him to be one of my favorite guys of all time. He’s superhuman in every way, shape and form.”

Gregg Popovich on DeMar DeRozan: “I found him to be one of my favorite guys of all time. He’s superhuman in every way, shape and form.” #Spurs #Bulls 🖤❤️https://t.co/v0mwTuy9Cy — Spurs Nation (@SpursNationCP) January 29, 2022

“I learned that he was a heck of a passer. I don’t think I was aware of that, the degree to which he has that skill.”

“He’s just one of those guys. You feel comfortable with him. You can talk to him about lots of stuff. Life things, in addition to basketball things. Just enjoyed being around him, giving opinions about what’s going on in the world, that sort of thing. Just hit it off.”

Also Read – “The Warriors ain’t no Title contenders!”: Kendrick Perkins goes off on Stephen A Smith for defending Stephen Curry and co during their struggles