Anthony Edwards, who recently used homophobic slurs, once claimed he’d turn into Michael Jordan if he was 6’6″

In the NBA, there are a lot of players who can talk a lot, but it’s hard to find players who can talk and then back up the same with their performance on the court. In 2020, Minnesota Timberwolves drafted a player of the latter category with the first pick in the NBA Draft.

Anthony Edwards was selected as the first pick in the 2020 draft, and so far, he hasn’t let us down. In his two seasons in the league, Edwards has already made his way into the record books. In his playoff debut, earlier this year, ANT dropped 36 points and six assists.

Edwards has a bright future in the NBA. However, earlier today, he risked all of that, when he put up an Instagram story containing homophobic content. This has stirred a lot of drama in the NBA circles, though, no official statement has been made by the Wolves or by the NBA.

Anthony Edwards once claimed he would turn into Michael Jordan

Entering the NBA, ANT was listed as 6’4″ and 220 lbs. These measurements aren’t too far off from what Michael Jordan used to have. MJ, during his time in the NBA, was listed as 6’6″ and weighed around 225 lbs. Considering Anthony Edwards was 19 when he was drafted, there was scope for the Wolves’ young star to grow.

When there were reports that ANT was getting taller, he joked with Chris Hine and said,

“Don’t let me get to 6’6 or I’ll be Michael Jordan.”

While that is a bold statement to make, Edwards is known for his candid replies. The Wolves’ guard has the skills to back up his claim. However, whether he is able to do so or not, solely depends on him.