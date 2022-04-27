“Kevin Durant, enjoy Cancun if your flat-earth teammate lets you get there!”: Nets’ superstar claps back at fan for mocking him and Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets just got bounced in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

While the Nets were the on-paper favorites coming into the season, their season was a nightmare, to say the least. With Kyrie Irving missing the majority of the season and James Harden demanding a trade midway through the season, the team was never really at full strength.

Although they had a turbulent season, the Nets were still star-studded in the playoffs and were expected to perform. Even Kevin Durant looked like he was in fine form coming into the playoffs. But the Boston Celtics certainly had other plans as they dominated the Nets.

After the embarrassing defeat by the Celtics, many were very critical of the Nets and superstars like Kevin Durant as well. After back and forth with critics like Charles Barkley, it seems like KD isn’t done answering back many NBA fans as well.

Kevin Durant claps back at a fan for questioning him and Kyrie Irving

Recently Durant had multiple jibes at his critics and fans on social media. Be it calling Charles Barkley out or claiming that he was a ‘god,’ Durant certainly didn’t mince his words.

It seems like the same theme has continued today as well. While one of the critics claimed that the performance against the Celtics and critiqued his decision to leave the Warriors, Durant had a fitting reply to the same.

Enjoy analyzing that perspective. I hope it brings u to a revelation that u can live with gang https://t.co/W0GELYvz6V — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 27, 2022

Durant also had quite a banter with another critique claiming that he was only good at mid-range shots and not as invincible as he claims to be. This time though Durant played it cool, claiming that he was ready to enjoy his vacation.

Peace god. I will enjoy my vacation, I appreciate your well wishes https://t.co/ohVSvZtFGm — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 27, 2022

The off-season will certainly be a crucial one for KD and the Nets. Although Kyrie Irving has claimed that he is going to stay with the team, the supporting cast needs an overhaul.

Will the ‘Slim Reaper’ be patient enough and stick with Brooklyn though? Or will we end up seeing Durant demanding a wild trade? Only time will tell.