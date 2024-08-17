mobile app bar

Indiana Fever Announcer Takes a Dig at Angel Reese Following Caitlin Clark's 29-Pt Double-Double

Credits: Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indiana Fever delivered an impressive performance in their first game after the WNBA season resumed. Led by Caitlin Clark, the Eastern Conference team defeated the Phoenix Mercury 98-89. The action-packed game reached a dramatic peak after Clark notched a 29-point, 10-assist double-double, and the announcer took pointed jabs at Angel Reese in the closing moments.

Despite going up against a team with 3 players from the USA’s 2024 Olympic gold medal squad, Clark required only 35:43 minutes to help her side clinch the win. Her lowest playing time since the June 21st clash against the Atlanta Dream resulted in a stat sheet-stuffing display – 29 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Clark’s points-assist double-double is a tough feat to achieve in a shorter 40-minute WNBA game. However, an announcer of the Fever came off as disrespectful when claiming that Clark’s double-double was more difficult to record than a points-rebound double-double.

“Little easier to get the points-rebound double-double, especially in a 40-minute WNBA game than it is to points-assist double-doubles.”

Given Reese’s reputation for racking up numerous points-rebounds double-doubles, it appeared that the announcer was aiming directly at the Chicago Sky forward.

Irrespective of how easy the announcer believes it is to record a points-rebound double-double, Reese has been extremely impressive during her rookie campaign.

Apart from eclipsing Candace Parker’s double-doubles (most consecutive in a single season) record earlier in the season, Reese has also been the league leader with 18 double-doubles.

Averaging 13.4 points and a league-high 12 rebounds per game, Reese is giving Caitlin Clark a tough competition for the prestigious 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,000+ articles.

