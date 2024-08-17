Indiana Fever Announcer Takes a Dig at Angel Reese Following Caitlin Clark’s 29-Pt Double-Double

The Indiana Fever delivered an impressive performance in their first game after the WNBA season resumed. Led by Caitlin Clark, the Eastern Conference team defeated the Phoenix Mercury 98-89. The action-packed game reached a dramatic peak after Clark notched a 29-point, 10-assist double-double, and the announcer took pointed jabs at Angel Reese in the closing moments.

Despite going up against a team with 3 players from the USA’s 2024 Olympic gold medal squad, Clark required only 35:43 minutes to help her side clinch the win. Her lowest playing time since the June 21st clash against the Atlanta Dream resulted in a stat sheet-stuffing display – 29 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Clark’s points-assist double-double is a tough feat to achieve in a shorter 40-minute WNBA game. However, an announcer of the Fever came off as disrespectful when claiming that Clark’s double-double was more difficult to record than a points-rebound double-double.

“Little easier to get the points-rebound double-double, especially in a 40-minute WNBA game than it is to points-assist double-doubles.”

Given Reese’s reputation for racking up numerous points-rebounds double-doubles, it appeared that the announcer was aiming directly at the Chicago Sky forward.

Irrespective of how easy the announcer believes it is to record a points-rebound double-double, Reese has been extremely impressive during her rookie campaign.

Apart from eclipsing Candace Parker’s double-doubles (most consecutive in a single season) record earlier in the season, Reese has also been the league leader with 18 double-doubles.

Averaging 13.4 points and a league-high 12 rebounds per game, Reese is giving Caitlin Clark a tough competition for the prestigious 2024 Rookie of the Year award.