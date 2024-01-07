“My Lil Man”: Allen Iverson Acknowledges Lou Williams’ Praise Towards Him While on Paul George’s Podcast

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Lou Williams recently appeared on Paul George’s Podcast P to talk hoops. During the show, he expressed his love and admiration for veteran Sixers superstar Allen Iverson. Williams was drafted as a Sixer at a time when Allen Iverson was nearing the end of his stint in Philadelphia. Having idolized Iverson for the longest time, it was a special experience for Lou Will when he got AI as his mentor in Philly early on in his career.

Advertisement

Paul George brought up during the episode with Williams how AI had initially said that the 76ers had drafted the then-rookie guard to replace him on the roster. However, the 11x All-Star gradually embraced the young guard and took him under his wing. In response to George’s reminder of the bygone days, Williams had some kind words about his childhood hero. He also acknowledged the level of influence AI has had in changing the NBA culture.

“He was a trail blazer. He’s [AI] the first one to do the tattoos. He’s the first person to do the cornrows. He’s the first person to be part of the hip-hop culture. He’s the first person to do the big gaudy jewelry with the diamonds and all of that. He’s a pop culture icon and a basketball player,” remarked Williams, explaining the level of impact Iverson had in revamping the league’s culture.

Advertisement

Though AI faced severe criticism and backlash for his way of being, it only inspired him to perform for his team every night. Despite showing himself as a cultural icon off the court, Iverson was a force to be reckoned with on the floor, dropping 30s and 40s almost every other night. Seems like the legendary NBA star came across Lou William’s praise for him and decided to give his former teammate a shout-out on his Instagram page.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1xItddA2OX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

AI shared the clip of Lou Williams praising him on Paul George’s podcast with the caption, “My lil man.” What Williams feels for Allen Iverson is perhaps the same for several other fans who still regard AI as one of the greatest 76ers ever.

Williams’ tirade on Iverson also captured how the latter put a team on his back despite not being the biggest guy on the court. AI fought through injuries and a hundred other issues in his 6 feet 175 lbs body. Apart from being an MVP on the court, Iverson was also a rockstar off the court. Lou Will detailed how he would see fans crowding hotel lobbies when he was part of Iverson’s entourage.

Lou Williams has always looked up to Allen Iverson as his basketball hero

From the above account from Lou Williams, it is evident that the former Sixers guard worshipped Iverson as his biggest inspiration. In an appearance on The Players’ Tribune podcast, Williams elaborated on the extent he would go in idolizing the Sixers legend as his hero.

Advertisement

“When he [AI] came in, I worshipped the ground he walked on,” said Williams, describing the awe and reverence he felt upon first seeing AI as a rookie in Philadelphia. Williams first met Iverson after his draft in a Charlie Mack Celebrity Basketball game and described the captivating presence that AI had created inside the arena. And since then, he always remained in awe of the 11x All-Star.

Williams made a good enough name for himself as a super weapon off the bench for almost every team he played for. After playing 1,123 games in the NBA, he announced his retirement from the NBA with career averages of 13.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.