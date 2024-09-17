Instagram Photo Triggers Rumors of Shaquille O’Neal Dating New Girlfriend, Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal stands on the sidelines before a basketball game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Rumors about Shaquille O’Neal’s dating life have once again rocked the internet. A picture posted on Instagram by a woman named Maria, who has over 200,000 followers, has sparked rumors that the Hall of Famer is in a new relationship.

In the photo, she’s seen posing in front of a mirror for a selfie with a man nearly twice as tall as her and with a body structure similar to the Lakers icon. However, the image cuts off near the man’s shoulder blades, making it impossible to confirm whether it’s O’Neal.

The post was captioned, “Unapologetically us…Can y’all guess who feet? #loveyou.” After the post went viral across all social media platforms, Maria deleted it. However, it was too late for damage control as fans anticipated her next move and got a screenshot of the post. Several fans have stormed into Maria’s comment section, asking questions about the deleted picture.

On Instagram, they incessantly asked her why she deleted the picture in the comment section of her older posts. On X, fans are sharing the image and making crude remarks.

Fans roast Shaq after image of him allegedly posing with woman goes viral

While the identity of the man in the picture remains a mystery, fans have already concluded that it’s O’Neal. They’ve been busy breaking down each frame of the photo and flaming the Hall of Famer. One fan spotted a hookah pot and joked that the four-time NBA champion brought it to her apartment to look cool,

“Shaq gotta hookah by the bed trying to be cool, knowing damn well it needs to be a CPAP machine.”

One fan couldn’t get over the fact that the man’s palm was as big as the woman’s torso,

One fan posted a picture from 2011 of O’Neal walking out of a restaurant with his then-girlfriend Nikki “Hoopz” Alexander and quipped that the four-time NBA champion seemingly finds petite women endearing,

The majority of the comments are crude, with fans pondering how the two would get intimate. Neither Maria has confirmed that it was O’Neal, nor the Hall of Famer has admitted that it’s him or denied the rumors. He’ll likely stay quiet about the whole ordeal.

Since his divorce in 2011, the Hall of Famer has been linked to several women but has never publicly admitted that he was dating any of them. That probably won’t change in the coming days.