“Instead of shooting ball with little white kids, let’s see Michael Jordan come down to the hood”: When Tupac expressed his disdain towards Jordan’s disengagement with the black community

Tupac once called out Michael Jordan for fraternizing with ‘little white kids’ instead of being a role model to kids growing up in the hood.

Michael Jordan let it be known on several occasions that being one of the greatest and certainly most famous athletes of all time wasn’t a walk in the park. In his 1992 interview with Playboy, he challenged his fans to put themselves in his shoes and see how it felt to have millions of people try to track every one of your movements every single day.

However, despite the immense fame, Jordan made time for his fans. While it may have been taxing to sign autographs and jerseys at 3am in your hotel lobby, he did it to the best of his abilities. His role in North American sports as a role model is often overshadowed by his cold demeanor at times.

Truth is, Michael Jordan is man of many admirable values. He’s done everything from donate his salary in 2002 to 9/11 relief funds to get involved with various charities such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the UNCF/ College Fund.

There were however, several doubters on whether or not Michael had the purest of intentions in mind. Tupac Shakur was one of them.

Tupac on Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan wasn’t exactly someone who showed up to local parks to play with random kids. It’s impossible for players of Jordan’s stature to play basketball in such a public domain. Tupac Shakur, one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time, disproved of Jordan and his negligence towards kids in the hood.

“You know Michael Jordan? I never seen Michael Jordan in the hood. Let’s see Jordan come down to the inner city, just a parking lot, and shoot ball with the kids. I bet you that would change their life, instead of going to some suburban PAL unit, shooting ball with all the- excuse men, but with all the little white kids that always heroes to shoot ball with.”

“They got dad to shoot ball with, grandpa to shoot ball with, uncles to shoot ball with, godfathers to shoot ball with, their friends, their neighbors.”