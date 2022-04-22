Basketball

“Instead of shooting ball with little white kids, let’s see Michael Jordan come down to the hood”: When Tupac expressed his disdain towards Jordan’s disengagement with the black community

“Instead of shooting ball with little white kids, let’s see Michael Jordan come down to the hood”: When Tupac expressed his disdain towards Jordan’s disengagement with the black community
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Most runs in one IPL season by a batsman: Most runs in IPL season by a batsman list
Next Article
Highest century in IPL season: Most hundreds in IPL history which batsman
NBA Latest Post
“Instead of shooting ball with little white kids, let’s see Michael Jordan come down to the hood”: When Tupac expressed his disdain towards Jordan’s disengagement with the black community
“Instead of shooting ball with little white kids, let’s see Michael Jordan come down to the hood”: When Tupac expressed his disdain towards Jordan’s disengagement with the black community

Tupac once called out Michael Jordan for fraternizing with ‘little white kids’ instead of being…