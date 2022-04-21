“I am glad that I was naive to a certain extent”: When Michael Jordan tried explaining his lack of engagement in the fight against racism

Michael Jordan and his lack of involvement at the political level when he was a superstar in the world came as surprise to most.

However famous and great Michael Jordan was on a basketball court and around the world, he could never overtake Muhammad Ali as the greatest athlete of all time. Thanks to his famous “Republicans by sneakers too” line which dented his aura as a public figure forever when it came out around 1995.

Although Mike denied the jest in which the statement was presented, saying “It was thrown off the cuff,” he was never a speaker against racism while he was at the peak of his fame.

Also read: “LeBron James is a much better basketball player than Michael Jordan”: Isiah Thomas reveals his top 3 dominant players of all time

Years after his retirement the Bulls legend has grown into a much different person than he was during his playing days. The man who never believed in speaking against racism because he never faced any indifference in his life, has changed into someone who takes a stand for others.

But let’s have a look back at how the 6x NBA champ really was back in the day when he was on the top of the world.

Michael Jordan was no Muhammad Ali or Bill Russell, he was just naive

Jordan is the definition of how to be diplomatic and make the most of keeping your views as less controversial as possible. His lack of political engagement during his playing days was also one of the most talked-about subjects during his playing days.

This clip around that period is enough to describe his stance in all of it as he tries to explain his point but does nothing but come off as irresponsible. Well, that’s an understatement.

While he’s right in saying there are various other massive struggles that people of color go through throughout their lives, he forgot that the root cause of most of those struggles was racism in the first place. Let’s suppose he didn’t face any racial struggle throughout his life, still, he could have been a voice for the people who did.

Jordan is a changed man now, he cannot stay silent anymore

Years later, His Airness has much different views than he ever had. And it’s more like how he should always have been.

“I was raised by parents who taught me to love and respect people regardless of their race or background, so I am saddened and frustrated by the divisive rhetoric and racial tensions that seem to be getting worse as of late. I know this country is better than that, and I can no longer stay silent. We need to find solutions that ensure people of color receive fair and equal treatment AND that police officers – who put their lives on the line every day to protect us all – are respected and supported.” Jordan said in 2016 according to andscape.com.

He’s been pretty vocal in the past few years and means it when he says that he doesn’t want to be silent anymore. He also had his say during the George Floyd killing at the hands of Police and condemned every bit of brutality his and other races of people suffer in the United States.

Also read: “That was god disguised as Michael Jordan”: When Larry Bird could not help but admire Black Jesus’s record breaking performance in the TD Garden

A person’s change in his beliefs and where they stand should always be welcomed, whether it comes off from years of experience or a day or two of self-learning.

Jordan has come a long way from where he stood. His father’s death, becoming a father himself, and the ever-increasing crime rates against the people of color, everything must have played a big part in it.