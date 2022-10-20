Is $10 Million Bronny James’ Nike Deal Greater than LaMelo Ball’s Puma Deal?

How does Bronny James’s recent deal with Nike compare to LaMelo Ball’s massive deal with Puma?

LeBron James has long spoken about how he wants to play alongside Bronny James. And well, now, the man is just a year or so away from being eligible for the NBA Draft.

As per scouts, there is a ton of upside to Bronny, with his feel for the game, and outside shooting being especially impressive. Add to that his athleticism, and noteworthy defense, and you have a future NBA player.

But, it isn’t just scouts that have been impressed by what they’ve seen. No, it appears that the executives at Nike have been salivating over him too. And after much consideration, they have signed with Bronny James on a NIL deal, which has been valued at $10 million.

Now, signing an endorsement deal with a brand as big as Nike is massive. But, doing it before ever playing an NBA game is just incredible.

That being said, how does this stack up next to others who have been in a similar situation?

More specifically, how does it stack up against LaMelo Ball’s deal with Puma?

Turning back time by a couple of years, the draft hype around LaMelo Ball was massive.

Most teams wanted him, (and the New York Knicks needed him), and so did a lot of brands.

Of course, brands such as Nike, and Adidas were in the mix, but Puma valued him far more than any other brand did. So, they knew they just had to give him an offer that absolutely blew everything else out of the water.

Fast forward to the day they finalized a deal, and Melo’s contract said he’d receive $100 million over the course of his tenure with the brand, and of course, the now famous private jet as a gift to go along with it.

Of course, in comparison to that deal, Bronny James’s Nike deal doesn’t seem like much, considering its $10 million valuation doesn’t seem like much. However, it must be noted that the two have very different levels of marketability.

But heck, who knows?

One day we could see Bronny get a whole lot more than LaMelo Ball ever does from an endorsement deal.

How does Bronny James’s ‘NIL’ deal with Nike work?

A NIL deal is not one that is very often seen in high-profile cases such as Bronny James. However, it is a pretty interesting way to go about things.

You see, upon signing this contract, Bronny James doesn’t get money upfront, and neither does he get a salary of some sort.

Rather, he only gets paid when his likeness is used by Nike for things such as advertisements and merchandise.

And given that it’s likely that both Bronny James and LeBron James play on the same team soon, there is going to be A LOT of merchandise.

