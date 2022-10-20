Is James Harden Playing Tonight vs Bucks? 76ers 3-Time Scoring Champion’s Availability in Season’s First Home Game

Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden is slated to face the Milwaukee Bucks, in light of a tremendous showing against the Boston Celtics!

Albeit the Philadelphia 76ers tasted defeat against the Celtics, the Philly faithful have lots to be optimistic about. James Harden’s display against the Celtics provided a glance at what the former NBA ‘MVP’ could bring to the table.

With the franchise hosting Giannis Antetekounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center, Harden is set to run the point tonight as well, with the franchise hoping to capture their first victory of the season.

The starting five would see Tyrese Maxey and James Harden assume backcourt duties, while Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker are set to start at ‘Small and Power Forward’ respectively. Joel Embiid will take the responsibility of locking down the five.

A vintage performance from James Harden!

The 2022/2023 NBA season kicked off with NBA Finalists, the Boston Celtics greeting the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden. The Celtics emerged victorious outscoring ‘Philly’ 126-117. The silver lining, however, was a vintage performance from James Harden.

The Beard’ was an integral aspect of the team being in the game, recording a stat line of 35 points, along with 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Not to mention, the ten-time NBA ‘All-Star’ went 9/14 from the field scoring at an efficient rate of 64.3%.

The James Harden we all know seems to be back and he came with vengeance, amidst numerous talks of the 33-year-old declining, with his game receding over the past couple of years.

Harden and the 76ers championship aspirations.

Since Harden’s acquisition from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year, the 76ers have arguably been exponentially better. Granted, they bowed out from the Playoffs, and in dismaying fashion, but there was a glimmer of hope for the franchise heading into the season

With James Harden having considerably slimmed down and gotten himself into tremendous shape, his burst, agility, mobility, and fluidity have attached themselves to the three-time NBA scoring champion.

Provided Harden can keep himself healthy and in shape, he will prove to be another tangent for opposition teams to deal with apart from Joel Embiid. The 76ers will need their stars firing on all cylinders if their quest for an NBA championship remains the goal.

