Is Aaron Gordon playing tonight vs Toronto Raptors? Denver Nuggets reveal foot injury report ahead of matchup against Fred VanVleet and co

Denver Nuggets battle a long injury list as Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable against the Toronto Raptors tonight.

The reigning MVP is after the title yet again this season with the Nuggets making a strong playoff push. They have been 4-1 this past week and in their final matchup in the five-game stretch, it looked like they just gave up towards the end.

Despite the huge lead at one point in the game, Stephen Curry and co went on to beat them. Nuggets are currently at the 6th spot in the Western Conference and safely above the play-in tournament. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returning soon the Nuggets will be a strong playoff threat, as they have proved in the past.

Aaron Gordon is questionable against Toronto Raptors

The Denver Nuggets finally got a breather after a pretty hectic week which involved 5 games in 7 days. Due to the Covid outbreak, a lot of their games were postponed. The way NBA is adjusting those games is very unfair to these teams. The Denver Nuggets were short-handed, to begin with, and now Aaron Gordon is listed questionable as well.

Nuggets injury report ahead of the game vs Toronto tomorrow: Will Barton (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Zeke Nnaji (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Gordon (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Bones Hyland (knee) PROBABLE — Katy Winge (@katywinge) March 11, 2022

He clocked 30+ minutes against the Warriors Thursday night. Gordon went 2-11 from the field and had more rebounds than points in the game. Although he did not suffer any injury during the game, this 5-game stretch has been exhausting for the Nuggets.

They are facing Toronto Raptors for the final time this season with a 1-0 lead. Nuggets have three starters on the injury list and a final call with be taken right before the game.

