Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Woj has an update on the Brow’s foot injury status ahead of matchup vs Brandon Ingram and Co

Things continue to get from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis is set to miss a further 4 to 6 weeks of basketball.

After losing a crucial game to their cross-town rivals, the LA Clippers, on Friday night, 105-102, it was revealed that the Lakers are set to miss All-Star big man Anthony Davis for at least another month.

Simply making the playoffs has now become the goal for a Lakers team that entered the 2021-22 season hoping to win another NBA championship.

Also read: “Ja Morant went in the house Michael Jordan built, where DeMar DeRozan has been cooking and dropped 46!”: Kendrick Perkins praises the Grizzlies’ All-Star for his career-high performance against the Bulls

Davis’ absence is eerily similar to last season when he missed much of the second half of the season due to injury. While the Lakers advanced past the play-in tournament, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

The absence of Davis adds to the pressure on players like LeBron James.

Anthony Davis is set to miss 4-6 weeks, Lakers need to regroup in order to make the playoffs without Star big man

Davis has played in 37 games this season and is averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game. That level of overall performance is extremely difficult to match.

While they wait for Davis to return to the court, the Lakers are hoping to get back on a winning streak after 13 losses in their last 19 games.

Davis, who has been out since February 17th, is still recovering from a right foot sprain. According to ESPN’s senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron James and the Lakers will be without their prized big man for a little while longer.

Davis was diagnosed with a sprain on February 17 and told that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks. It’s now been a week and a half, and Woj’s latest update appears to be on track with AD’s original timeline.

Also read: “It’s nice to finally have James Harden on our side”: Tyrese Maxey reveals what a horror it is to guard The Beard when he is playing for the opponents

There was some hope that Davis would be able to return after the initial four-week period, but according to the most recent report, this injury will now keep him out for at least five or six weeks.

The fact that they will be without one of their most important players for the majority of this stretch only complicates matters. At this point, Laker fans should start seriously preparing for the possibility that their team will miss the playoffs entirely.