“Ja Morant went in the house Michael Jordan built, where DeMar DeRozan has been cooking and dropped 46!”: Kendrick Perkins praises the Grizzlies’ All-Star for his career-high performance against the Bulls

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant drops a career-high 46 points against DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls, snaps their 6-game win streak

For anyone who has been following the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant, this season has not come as a surprise. However, for the rest of the people, Ja Morant and co. have been a revelation this year. After barely holding on to the 10th spot last year, the Grizzlies have leveled up their play by a ton, and are #3 seeds in a tough Western Conference.

Tonight, they went to Chicago, to take on the red-hot Bulls. Memphis stole the win 116-110. It was a tough game, with Chicago clawing their way back after Memphis held a 17-point lead. DeMar DeRozan got ejected in the final minute of the game, with the Bulls down 3-points. Before getting ejected, Deebo had 31 points, 7 rebounds. 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block.

DeMar DeRozan gets ejected after not getting a whistle against the Grizzlies! 🤬 #NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/L3NurFtkEm — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) February 27, 2022

Had it not been for DeRozan’s ejection, we might have seen a different result, or perhaps overtime.

“Ja Morant gave the Bulls a 46 piece wing dinner from Harold’s with extra mild sauce!”: Kendrick Perkins

Tonight, Ja Morant put forth a performance to remember. The 22-year-old Grizzlies guard scored a career-high 46 points against DeRozan and the Bulls. Morant finished the game with 46 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, on 15/28 shooting from the floor.

With this performance, he now also holds the Grizzlies’ franchise record for most points in a regular-season game.

Ja Morant breaks the franchise’s regular-season record for points in a game as the Grizzlies hold off the Bulls’ comeback. pic.twitter.com/QpFkdByLDG — ESPN (@espn) February 27, 2022

After the game, Kendrick Perkins took it to his Twitter to hype up Ja.

Ja walked into the house MJ built and the court DeRozan been cooking on and gave them a 46 piece wing dinner from Harold’s with extra mild sauce! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 27, 2022

With this win, the Grizzlies improve to a 42-20 record for the season, and are just 2 games behind the 2nd seeded Warriors. Ja Morant and co. would like to use these final 20 games to close that gap and secure the higher seed.