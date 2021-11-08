Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Charlotte Hornets? Los Angeles Lakers release thumb injury update for The Brow ahead of the clash against LaMelo Ball and co.

Ahead of their clash against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, the Lakers release an injury report update on the availability of Anthony Davis for Monday night’s clash.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a tough start to the 2021-2022 campaign. Despite surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with some of the league’s biggest names, the team isn’t looking as deadly as it does on paper. It seems as if team chemistry is a big issue for the 2020 NBA champs.

Anthony Davis sustained a thumb injury during the dying minutes of the 1st half, against the OKC last week. Even though he managed to play the remainder of the game out, he still wasn’t so sure about his availability for Saturday night’s clash against the Blazers.

Even though he was listed as “questionable”, The Brow was in the starting lineup. And only after 7 minutes of action, had to leave the game with a stomach illness. According to coach Frank Vogel, Davis threw four times prior to the tip-off, yet wanted to play.

Frank Vogel says that AD threw up four times prior to tip-off. Was hoping the feeling would subside while playing but it did not. https://t.co/dcPDEqKeyM — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 7, 2021

Anthony Davis listed as “questionable” for the contest against the Charlotte Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report ahead of the contest against the Hornets. According to the report, Anthony Davis is listed as “questionable” because of his right thumb sprain.

Anthony Davis is still considered QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Hornets: pic.twitter.com/QIgayFBh0g — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 7, 2021

The ailing Lakers are already missing the likes of LeBron James (rectus abdominal strain), Trevor Ariza (right ankle injury recovery), Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb injury recovery), and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) for Monday night’s clash.

Even though LAL will definitely miss the likes of Davis on the court, they will surely not risk him unless he is declared as 100% fit to play. Unfortunately for Laker fans, we may very well see Anthony Davis be benched to prevent any further injuries.