Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight Against the Kings (Feb 3rd): Injury Update on All-Star Following Wolves Loss to Wizards

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a late addition to their injury report before their home matchup against the Wizards on Saturday night. An unspecified illness forced their franchise superstar Anthony Edwards to miss his first game of the season, leading to a 103-105 loss at home.

The Wizards ended their 16-game losing skid against Minnesota, who were missing both Ant and Julius Randle. Unfortunately for Wolves fans, they might remain without their star shooting guard tonight against the Sacramento Kings as well.

Edwards is listed as ‘questionable’ on the team’s latest injury report. He might still be under the weather as the unspecified illness is the only reason provided for his inclusion in the report. Given the ambiguity, it’s hard to predict how long he will need to recover fully.

During his last appearance, Edwards carried his team to a dominant 138-113 win in Utah. He poured in 36 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. His presence helped the Wolves shoot an uber efficient 59.8% from the field and 55.3% from beyond the arc.

Fans were expecting Ant to only sit out against the Wizards but since he remains questionable for a second straight game, it might be a more serious ailment that’s plaguing him. In his absence, the Timberwolves offense seemingly came to a halt as they shot just 40.9% from the field and 30% from three-point range during the 103-105 loss.

To add to their woes, Randle too remains on the injury report after straining his groin against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. He is expected to miss more games than Edwards though, as he is listed as ‘out’ for the matchup against the Kings tonight.

Naz Reid also picked up an injury during the third quarter of the Wolves’ home loss to the Wizards. A right finger sprain has his designation updated to questionable on the latest injury report.

Minnesota’s depth will be stretched thin with four key rotational players all facing injuries. Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely remain in the starting lineup against Sacramento tonight. At the same time, Chris Finch will look to Bosnian-American big Luka Garza in order to make up Reid and Randle’s minutes.

This will be the Kings’ first game without DeAaron Fox. It’s unlikely that their latest acquisition Zach LaVine will be ready to suit up tonight either, but Sacramento should still have the edge over the depleted Wolves in Minnesota.