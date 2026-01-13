Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Injury Report (January 13th)

Fresh off their win against the San Antonio Spurs yesterday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to continue their impressive run when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. The Wolves have been on a great run lately, winning 6 of their last 7 games. But while they will take the wins as they have come, the team has been run to the ground, playing 3 games in 4 nights. Naturally, injuries have crept in.

Anthony Edwards has been on the list for some time, courtesy of his right foot. This is not the first injury he’s had this season, either. Earlier in the season, the Wolves guard had missed some time with a hamstring issue. Then, in mid-December, another foot injury had made him sit out for 3 games.

The Wolves, meanwhile, enter tonight’s game with a 26-14 record, which has seen them sit comfortably at 4th in the Western Conference. They will look to build on last night’s edge-of-the-seat thriller win against Spurs, but Edwards contribution to it seems dubious at best.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have Ruled Out Anthony Edwards for tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Without Edwards to boost their numbers, the Wolves are being considered as underdogs on the court tonight, especially since they will also be without the services of Rudy Gobert, who has been suspended for collecting six flagrant foul points.

This means that the Wolves will have to depend on the likes of Mike Conley Jr., Donte DiVincenzo, and Bones Hyland to cover for Edwards. It’s not exactly a replacement to speak of against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks, but Milwaukee is reeling with a 17-22 record itself. So an upset might not even be that surprising.

As far as Edwards is concerned, he will look to recuperate after what has been a taxing week for him. He has been brilliant whenever he has played this season, averaging 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 35 minutes per game over 33 matches.

But those numbers aren’t the only thing he brings to the table. Teams generally tend to move differently with him on the court, and without team, the Wolves have struggled to maintain possession.

That said, tonight will be a true test of the Wolves’ bench and their composure, as they will look to their defense to pull this off against the Bucks.