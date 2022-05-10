“Nick Wright is making millions, he’ll be fine”: Nets’ Kevin Durant shows no mercy to NBA reporter, compares it to fans trash talking players

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant gets into a wild interaction with fan and NBA reporter on Twitter

When it comes to interacting with fans, there is no man in the NBA in world sports that holds back less than Kevin Durant. Heck, we’d say that holds true even in the sports community as a whole.

The Nets star has been known to get into petty little disputes with fans and media members alike on social media, remaining unafraid to sink down to any level to explain his side of things. And frankly, we couldn’t love to see it, more than we do already.

Recently, we got some more absolute nuggets of gold, as the man got into it with a fan, about some comments he made about a reporter. And suffice it to say, the way it concluded will have you laughing harder than you ever have in your life.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Kevin Durant finds NBA reporter he criticized agreeing with him completely on his justification of what was going on

Kevin Durant is hardly the type of player to find himself agreeing with media personnel a lot. But, there do seem to be little moments of exception, where the world seemingly stands at a halt in amazement. And as we mentioned prior, that is exactly the kind of moment we got.

Now, we could explain what happened in our words. But, why do that when we have the whole interaction for you right here to see?

Take in all the Twitter action, below.

I didn’t see it but I’m sure it was a trash segment. U could do Nicky’s job https://t.co/Pkf6WjD46v — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 10, 2022

Nicky is making nillions, he’ll be fine. Ain’t this how it goes??? https://t.co/Q60kqOzmjF — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 10, 2022

Millions* — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 10, 2022

Correct. Glad we are on the same page. We’re both public figures and our performance in those spaces is totally fair game for criticism from any and all corners. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 10, 2022

Beautiful, isn’t it?

The only thing this leaves to be desired here, is a plethora of more interactions just like this one.

