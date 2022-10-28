NBA Trade Rumors Celtics: Brad Stevens To Surround Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown With Wing Depth

Oct 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) blows a kiss to the crowd after scoring against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off of a trip the NBA Finals where they were 2 wins away from being crowned NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics are back as title contenders. Jayson Tatum, after a disappointing Finals series, seems to be back in form as he’s currently averaging 32.5 points a game (small sample of 4 games).

Jaylen Brown continues to impress as a two-way star for the Celtics as well. One thing of concern early on for the Celts however, has been their defense as a whole. Currently, during this 4-game sample, the best defensive team from last season is ranked 24th with a DRTG (defensive rating) of 117.0.

Rebounding has also been an issue for the squad as they rank 28th in the league in rebounding. Robert Williams III being out most certainly has something to do with both their defense and rebounding taking a dive this season.

Brad Stevens has done quite a good job as the General Manager of the Boston Celtics since transitioning from being their head coach. The roster’s current construction fits well alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown but with injuries to both Danilo Gallinari and RW III, the depth is running a bit thin.

The team is however, looking to add some depth at the wing position to add to their defense while also providing adequate floor spacing for the crew.

Players such as Jae Crowder and Doug McDermott fit the bill (Doug isn’t that great of a point-of-attack defender) in terms of floor spacing and competent defense.

Another player who could solve their free throw issues (rank 28th in the NBA) is a guy like Terrence Ross, a player who attacks the rim on seemingly every single possession.

Can the Celtics repeat as Eastern Conference Champions?

With Ime Udoka being suspended as their head coach, multiple injuries to the roster, and an even stronger Eastern Conference than last season, the Celtics will have their toughest challenge yet.

Of course, on paper, Boston has all the keys to be not only title contenders but title favorites. Spacing, defense, and isolation buckets in the clutch are all what the team possesses. Maximizing this is going to be up to Joe Mazzulla.

