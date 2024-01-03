“Nobody’s Gon Feel Sorry for You”: Chris Paul Talks About Gary Payton II’s Hamstring Injury, Steve Kerr Stays Optimistic

After losing three straight games in their last matchups, the Golden State Warriors were able to cap off a 121-115 win against the Orlando Magic yesterday. Taking advantage of their homecourt at Chase Center, the Warriors finally were able to rally their troops for a victory. Though the Warriors got the win, snapping their three-game losing streak, the game added more concern for Dubs fans.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II went down with a hamstring injury around the four-minute mark in the third quarter. The 31-year-old seemed to trip on his own while chasing Magic’s Cole Anthony for the ball. After the trip, he was seen grabbing his hamstring and grimacing in pain.

The Warriors may have won the game but the unexpected injury to Payton II is surely going to haunt them in the coming games. The Dubs star had just returned after a month-long hiatus from a right calf injury. After the game, veteran point guard Chris Paul sat down with the media and spoke about Payton’s injury.

Addressing the guard’s current mental state, Paul said, “It’s tough man. I gotta go down and check on G cause he’s such a big part of our team. People may not realize it but his energy is consistent. Every day, every practice, every game and whatnot.”

“So, him coming back to our team has been huge for us. So, I hope what it is, isn’t something that’s gonna take a long time and whatnot. But I think, for him, it’s gonna be about just getting as healthy as possible,” he added.

CP was then asked if he had any advice for GP2 on how to deal with the disheartening injury. The veteran guard spoke from experience when he said, “Nobody’s gon feel sorry for you. You just gotta take your time and put yourself first. He’s a competitor. I know how bad he wants to play and how hard he’s been working to get back out there.”

Payton II is averaging only 5.7 points per game this season. However, as CP3 mentioned, Payton II brings new energy to the team, which the Dubs have needed badly amid Draymond Green’s suspension. GP2 was also part of the Dubs’ 2022 title run. Therefore, he knows how to fit into his role in a Championship system headed by the likes of Stephen Curry.

The Warriors are currently 16-17, standing 11th in the West. Payton’s injury could be a big blow to their playoff hopes this season, depending on its seriousness.

Steve Kerr also talked about GP2’s injury

Chris Paul offering advice to Payton does make sense. Paul has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his 19-year-long NBA career: especially hamstring injuries. Meanwhile, Steve Kerr also gave his two cents on GP II’s injury.

Kerr mentioned that he felt bad about the injury, immediately after the 6’2 guard’s return. He also emphasized how hard GP2 had worked for his return. However, Kerr kept his message positive with the hopes of a speedy return.

However, sports injury specialist Dr. Nirav Pandya didn’t have the best news for Warriors fans. “These hamstring injuries can be tough; particularly in the context of multiple other soft tissue injuries. Even though the actual time missed can be low there is a high rate of subsequent injury in the same and/or other area in NBA players,” he wrote on X about GP2’s injury.

Given the Warriors’ struggles this season and the loss of their defensive leader; Draymond Green, let’s hope that Payton returns to the floor soon.