Steve Kerr Delivers Draymond Green’s Ankle Injury Update, Highlights Role in Warriors’ Training Camp: “His Energy Dominates the Room!”

May 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) walks past head coach Steve Kerr after fouling out in the second half of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few weeks ahead of the 2023-2024 regular season kicking off, the Golden State Warriors have suffered a massive blow. During the initial days of the training camp, Draymond Green sustained an ankle injury while playing a pickup game. While talking to NBCS, Steve Kerr recently gave a positive update regarding Green’s left ankle sprain.

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ first 2023-2024 preseason contest, Steve Kerr answered all questions that the press directed his way. One of the most important questions on every Bay Area fan’s mind was regarding Draymond Green’s health. To ease the tension a bit, the GSW head coach gave some insights on the same topic, while also narrating an incident that displays Dray’s incredible leadership attributes.

Steve Kerr reveals that Draymond Green is progressing well

Even though Draymond Green is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks, the defensive specialist disclosed that he “dodged a bullet”. In a matter of just a few days, the swelling has reduced significantly.

While the injury has prevented the four-time Champion from suiting up in the training camp, Dray has found a new role that enables him to participate with the team. As per Steve Kerr’s statements, the former Defensive Player of the Year is on the sidelines and is constantly talking trash to his teammates. Being the vocal leader that he is known to be, the multiple-time All-Star’s presence must certainly boost the team’s morale.

“His (Draymond Green’s) energy is, as you know, it dominates the room. First couple of days of scrimmages, he’s on the sidelines talking trash to both teams, pumping guys up. Right in the middle of it all.”

In terms of an update on his injury, Kerr revealed that the star forward was “progressing well”

“He’s really excited about the season and he’s progressing well with the injury.”

If Green continues to progress as per the expectations, he could be back in action a lot sooner than expected. From what the expected timeline of his return already suggests, Green might miss about 10 games of the regular season at the most.

The Warriors’ lineup for the 2023 preseason

The Golden State Warriors will use Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney as their starting lineup for the 2023 preseason contests. The 2022 Champs will use this same lineup against the Lakers, the Kings, and the Spurs.

The Warriors are famously known for using the small-ball lineup. However, Steve Kerr has taken the small-ball lineup to a completely different level with his latest plans. Entering the upcoming season, Kerr has revealed to use Klay Thompson to play the power forward position.

Thompson playing PF is as bizarre as it gets. However, the Splash Brother will only have to play the four until Draymond Green makes his comeback to the lineup.