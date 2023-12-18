“Been Lied to and Manipulated”: Anthony Edwards Gets Called Out Publicly by IG Model Over ‘Forcing Abortion’

Text conversations between Timberwolves superstar, Anthony Edwards, and Instagram model Dream Paige were recently leaked by the latter on her IG. The stories revealed that Paige was pregnant with the NBA player’s child, and was against abortion due to her regret from her doing so two years prior.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1736611548326470127?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Staunchly against having a baby with a woman apart from his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, Edwards can be seen prodding an abortion. Once Paige relented from her initial stance, Edwards is even seen insisting over and over again to send him a recording of the woman taking ‘the pill’.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1736611550733983912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Paige eventually sent a video to the star and claimed that she had held up her end of the bargain. Soon after this, Edwards seemed to stop responding to her, later only saying that his attorney would be in contact with her. When Paige attempted to contact the attorney, however, they allegedly refused to communicate with her either, something that enraged her to no end.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr--Yzhgp1_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It was at this point that she leaked her chats with Edwards, as seen in the X (Formerly Twitter) posts above. After posting her IG DMs on her Instagram story, she would also go on to announce her thoughts on the platform. The following is what she wrote.

“I’ve never once ran to the internet about NO ONE I tried over and over to handle this privately and my efforts were ignored I’ve been lied to and manipulated by someone who knows exactly what they’re doing and takes no accountability for anything”

Advertisement

Paige would then go on to share a screenshot of a wire transfer that remains to be ‘pending’, which means that Anthony Edwards still hasn’t transferred the $100,000 he promised her. Now, with all of it in the public eye for everyone to see, it may just cost him a lot more to put this situation behind him, if he ever manages to do so.

Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend announced her pregnancy not too long ago

As mentioned previously, Anthony Edwards does have a girlfriend. Jeanine Robel officially announced her pregnancy on Instagram just three days ago with the following post.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C01vFeOrmZU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Edwards and Robel have been dating for at least 11 months now, given that he dedicated a 44-point performance to her, back in January 2023, as seen in the X post by Bally Sports.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BallySportsNOR/status/1617002897220173830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So far, there has been no reaction to the situation by anyone close to Anthony Edwards. However, the ball does seem to be in the NBA player’s court at the moment. His next steps here could prove crucial to avoiding any further controversy in the near future.