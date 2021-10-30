Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight versus Orlando Magic? No. 1 Overall Pick and Detroit Pistons’ rookie removed from the injury list and might make his NBA Debut tonight

Detroit Pistons’ No 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham nearing NBA debut vs the Orlando Magic after NOT being listed on the Pistons injury report

The Detroit Pistons are off to a poor 0-4 start to the NBA season. However, Pistons fans might just have some good news after all. Detroit Pistons’ first overall pick in the 2020 draft is about to make his NBA debut against Orlando Magic. Cade Cunningham was on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Even though Cade Cunningham is listed as a game-time decision, there are rumors flying around that he’ll make a start against the Magic. The Pistons will certainly welcome the return of Cunningham. Via Rod Beard of Detroit News:

#Pistons Cade Cunningham is NOT listed on the injury report. He could make his NBA debut on Saturday vs. #Magic. Jerami Grant is listed as probable.#DFS — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) October 29, 2021

They will probably try to bring him in slowly to allow him to adapt to the NBA game and let his game develop naturally on the court. The Pistons definitely need a spark and will have a chance to collect their first victory against a poor Orlando side.

The injury is not as serious as expected. As a result, Pistons fans will not have to wait too long to see their prized young player take the court.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant’s $6 million investment in sports drink BodyArmor back in 2014 is now worth around $800 million after a reported Coca Cola investment in the company

What to expect from Cade Cunningham this season?

Cade Cunningham hurt his ankle during the Pistons training camp and has been sidelined since then. In his brief appearance in the NBA summer league, he showed a glimpse of stardom. The young star put up 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 3 games in the summer league.

Cade possesses the most well-rounded skills of any player in his class. The 6ft 8in guard will be ready to make an impact and lead his franchise from day one. He can play the point guard and initiate the offense for the Pistons. Cade, along with young players Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart will be a force to reckon with in the next few years.

The 20-year-old is a good passer and playmaker, who can make his surrounding players better. In addition, he is a respectable shooter and can drive to the rim when needed. His defense needs some work, but he has the potential to be a solid defender. In conclusion, the Ex-Oklahoma product has all the skills to be a perennial All-Star for the rest of his career.

Also Read: “Is Jonathan Kuminga suiting up tonight against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder tonight?”: Warriors’ star rookie and #7 pick all set to debut for the Dubs tonight

Cade Cunningham was seen as the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award before the start of the season. However, due to his lack of games, Rockets’ Jalen Green is seen as the bookie’s favorites.

Nevertheless, once the 20-year-old star gets back on the court, the award will surely be in his sights. Expect Motor Cade to be up and running very soon.