“Is Jonathan Kuminga suiting up tonight against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder tonight?”: Warriors’ star rookie and #7 pick all set to debut for the Dubs tonight

Warriors’ star rookie Jonathan Kuminga listed as probable for tonight’s matchup against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder

The Golden State Warriors suit up tonight, for the second game of their 8 game homestead. After blowing the Grizzlies game on Thursday night, the Dubs would look back to get to their winning ways. The Warriors turned the ball over 22 times, which resulted in the Grizzlies coming back from a 19-point deficit. The Warriors had some more issues to deal with as well.

The return of their star rookie, Jonathan Kuminga would surely boost the Dubs’ bench. Kuminga averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over five Summer League games. He hasn’t played a single game for the Dubs yet, after he suffered a strained right patella tendon on October 6 against the Nuggets. However, he seems to be alright now, and Steve Kerr hints at a possible debut tonight.

Jonathan Kuminga is all set to debut for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors’ snatched up Jonathan Kuminga at the 7th spot in the 2021 NBA Draft. A Congolese national, Kuminga moved to the USA to play high-school basketball. He was a 5-star recruit out of school and chose to join the NBA G-League instead of going to college. He signed with the Warriors G-League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors. There he averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Talking to the media last night, the Warriors have shown signs that he would make his debut tonight.

Jonathan Kuminga is officially listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder. #7 pick appears set to make his NBA debut. Damion Lee (shoulder), JTA (ankle) both questionable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 29, 2021

While Kuminga’s debut would be a great addition for the Warriors, Damion Lee and Juan Tuscano-Anderson might not play. Lee and JTA have been key pieces of the Warriors’ rotation. However, in their absence, Kuminga and Moses Moody might get more time.