Is Chris Paul Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Point God’s Availability Update Ahead of Season Opener

Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul set to make his season debut against the Dallas Mavericks after a terrible playoffs loss last season.

Chris Paul is 37-year-old. Yes, you read that right. The Point God is 37 and still kicking. He is a sensational player. And while people sing praises for LeBron James’ longevity, Chris Paul is no less. He has been exceptional for the last 17 years.

But Chris Paul has remained unlucky in his career and unlike his friend and rival LeBron James, he’s never won a title. It’s not for lack of trying. Paul has countless times taken the onus of taking his team to the playoffs but he has not yet gotten the opportunity.

After last season’s trashing, the Phoenix Suns are set to play the Dallas Mavericks again. In the postseason, Luka Doncic and Co. completely destroyed the Valley of the Suns. So this game will be an opportunity for redemption and Chris Paul is definitely set to take part in it.

Also read: Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Latest Availability Update on Nets Point Guard

Chris Paul will make his season debut on Wednesday

As per NBA’s official injury report, only Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet have been listed as out. This means CP3 is definitely available for the game. Considering the Phoenix Suns are playing Dallas, Monty Williams will definitely play Paul.

In his last appearance against the Mavericks, CP3 registered only 10 points and 4 assists. His plus/minus score read -39. Essentially, Chris was terrible in that game and that series.

It’s fair to assume that the entire Suns team will be out for revenge. The way Dallas turned the tables on them and ousted them from the playoffs must have left a deep mark on the team. With CP3 the main point guard for Phoenix, it’s safe to assume that his performance will directly translate to their success.

What to expect from Phoenix Suns this season?

Phoenix Suns were easily the best team in the 2021-22 regular season. They were unstoppable and registered 64 teams. Their record was not just the best in the Western Conference but the entire league.

However, the regular season and playoffs are two completely different things. Despite their dominance in the regular season, their poor performance in the postseason raised many questions.

They were ousted from the tournament in the second round even with the squad that reached the 21 NBA Finals. In the oncoming season, it’ll be important for Monty Williams how he paces his squad. The regular season is important but it won’t win them the championship.

Also read: “Michael Jordan Would Get Punched If he Was Disrespectful”: When 43-year-old Robert Parish Thought of Setting the Bulls Legend Straight