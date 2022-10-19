Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Latest Availability Update on Nets Point Guard

Oct 12, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) enjoys a momemt during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is at the Brooklyn Nets’ disposal for their season debut tonight with the franchise taking on the New Orleans Pelicans!

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s playoff obliteration at the hands of the Boston Celtics in April of this year led to the Brooklyn Nets imploding internally. With Durant requesting a trade, along with Irving’s future uncertain, the future in Brooklyn looked bleak.

However, with the franchise and its All-Star duo, seemingly having settled their differences, the pair are back for the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. Durant and Irving were actively involved during the pre-season earlier this month.

Ahead of his season debut, Irving spoke to famed NBA reporter, Shams Charania, and shared his perspective on several subjects, including Durant’s infamous trade request. Irving stated-

“Well, when Kev made that request, I feel like we got better..afterwards. Not initially cos it felt (like the world was coming to an end), but now, where we are now, I feel like we can honestly say we got to know the principles that are needed for success. But without going through some tests in the summertime or during the season, we wouldn’t be able to be as close and bonded as we are now.”

Will Kyrie Irving play tonight?

With Brooklyn set to host the Pelicans, the energy at the ‘Barclays Center’ will be electric. Given the fact that the team needs to make an impression on their supporters, in the wake of a disastrous playoff run last time out, it’s safe to say that the Nets will inculcate their best players into the starting five.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neal, and Nic Claxton are expected to suit up and run the floor after the tip-off. However, Joe Harris, TJ Warren, and Seth Curry have been declared unfit for their game.

A riveting and compelling game lies in store for us!

The Brooklyn Nets roster!

The turmoil in Brooklyn finally seems to have at long last simmered down, following what can only be described as a mayhem of an offseason. Several integral members of their roster from the previous campaign have remained, and the organization has indeed revamped its squad.

The integration of Ben Simmons will certainly help the team do wonders, considering his presence on the defensive end of the floor is colossal, as well as his ability to play make.

Not to forget, the acquisitions of TJ Warren, Royce O’Neal, and Markieff Morris, will definitely provide good depth, as the campaign makes headway.

