Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? Blazers Release Availability Update Ahead Of Back-To-Back

Damian Lillard missed 4 straight games after a stellar start to the 2022-23 NBA season due to a right calf strain. He suffered the strain against the Miami Heat and would coincidentally return to play in a game against them. The Blazers would get back to their winning ways following a buzzer-beating 3 from Josh Hart to beat the Heat.

Damian Lillard will make his return tonight against the Heat, per @ChrisBHaynes Lillard has missed the last 4 games due to a calf strain. pic.twitter.com/ZxRTlFwu8g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 7, 2022

Lillard seemed quite healthy last night against the Charlotte Hornets as well, dropping 26 points in another win on 6-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Chauncey Billups and company currently sit close to the top of the Western Conference, tied for the second best record with the Suns and the Nuggets at 8-3.

Ahead of the Charlotte game is going to be a bout against the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that was slated to be a dark horse title contender that has been above average on most nights.

Will Damian Lillard play against the New Orleans Pelicans?

Blazers playing the Pelicans will be on the second night of a back-to-back. It isn’t uncommon for superstar players to take a rest day on nights like this early on in the season, especially when they have an excuse like Damian Lillard does with his calf strain.

However, this game is a bit different as it’s against CJ McCollum and the Pels. Dame and CJ played on the Blazers for close to a decade together before the latter was traded in a package that brought Josh Hart to Portland.

With this in mind along with the fact that Dame does indeed look quite healthy, it’s safe to say that he will be suiting up tonight to face off against his old 2 guard.

