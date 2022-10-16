Unlike $150 for Michael Jordan’s Shoes, it’s Only $95 for Damian Lillard Shoes!

Why is the Trailblazers star not pushing past the $100 mark for his shoes? Are Damian Lillard shoes worth the price though?

Amidst fanfare and rapturous applause, NBA players can get caught up with fame. They can often forget that they too once were among those fans. And once a certain celebrity appeal creeps in, NBA players can get their own signature sneakers.

This is a rare honor, only a handful of active NBA players have a signature sneaker. And like any business, their prices are often high. A part of that pricing is down to the company. Big players like Nike and Puma have a certain pricing bracket they like to keep their shoes in.

But Damian Lillard wants to break that mold. He wants his shoes retail to for less than $100! $95 to be precise and the reason for that is simple. Accessibility.

Damian Lillard shoes, which will come alongside his 8th signature sneaker will be under $100!

So, as fame and status build-up, athletes can often get caught up and forget their roots. A $150 for a pair of shoes might not be reasonable to many. Portland Trailblazers star, Damian Lillard understands this point quite well.

Growing up in impoverished areas of Oakland, Lillard knows the value of money. And he knows that a lot of fans simply cannot afford to spend more than $150 on a pair of shoes.

Despite the inflation, and the rising cost of living, Lillard, on his 8th signature shoe, has still decided to launch a sub-100 Dollar shoe. The “Dame Certified” line, is specifically designed to help fans get access to the signature shoe market.

Damian says that he will be wearing a few pairs of shoes alongside his regular Dame 8s. Talk about opening up a market.

What can we expect from the Blazers this season?

After being sidelined for a long time, Damian Lillard is back and ready. With two different types of sneakers on his feet, he will be ready to light up defenses.

The Trailblazers will be looking to get back into the playoffs and perhaps even reach the summit of the Western Conference finals once again. While all of that will be hard to decide judging by pre-season performances, the NBA season is shaping up to be a stellar one.

Lillard’s latest initiative will also attract eyeballs and it is a good way to get into the spotlight. The “Dame Certified” line will launch soon and we think, it is worth the money.

