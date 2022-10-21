Is Dennis Rodman Gay? A Closer Look At His Relationship With Madonna and Experiences at Gay Clubs

With Dennis Rodman having had a plethora of romantic experiences in his life, his sexuality does come into question.

Dennis Rodman has had one of the most extravagant ways of life ever since his final years with the Detroit Pistons. Everything from the tattoos to the piercings to the constant drinking and partying, ‘The Worm’s’ eccentric lifestyle in his heyday made the headlines week in and week out.

Rodman’s constant and ever-changing romantic partners was one of the most intriguing aspects about his life. He dated the likes of Madonna and Carmen Electra, the latter of whom he was married to for less than a year.

However, Rodman also expressed how he was completely fine with being intimate with men, claiming he had kissed a couple as well. So, with so many experiences under his belt, it’s safe to say that people began to wonder what Dennis’s sexuality was.

Dennis has never explicitly stated what his preferences were but given his history in dating, it’s quite easy to gauge.

Is Dennis Rodman Gay?

Dennis Rodman has been married thrice in his life with all three of his spouses having been women. Aside from marriages to Annie Bakes, Carmen Electra, and Michelle Moyer, Rodman’s most popular past relationship was with Madonna.

The two dated during his time with the San Antonio Spurs for about 6 months. They would try to have a child together on multiple occasions but this never came to fruition. Their relationship came to an end when the pop star gave an ultimatum to choose to love her or walk away. Rodman chose the latter.

Jumping over to the opposite side of the spectrum, he has stated that he’s been to gay clubs before and actually enjoyed the experiences he had at them. He would even admit on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 that he thought he was gay when he was around 14 or 15 because of how much he hung out with his sisters.

Despite this, in a 2019 interview, Rodman did confirm that he had never been with a man before. This seemingly confirms that Dennis Rodman is in fact, not gay.

Dennis Rodman ended up ‘marrying himself’.

To promote his book, ‘Bad As I Wanna Be’ in 1996, the Bulls legend showed up to sign books in a wedding dress and proclaimed he was marrying himself.

Rodman has always had a fascination with cross-dressing, stating he would do the same when he was younger. Once again, it was his sisters who made him question his sexuality as he would hang out with them more than anybody else at a young age.

