Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight Against The Mavericks? Suns Injury Report (27th December)

The Phoenix Suns are going through a rough stretch as of late, ever since Devin Booker got sidelined due to injury. Winning only four of their last 10 games, the Suns have slid down to the 8th seed in the West. Tonight they host the Dallas Mavericks, who recently suffered a major blow in the form of Luka Doncic.

While the fans are eager to see Booker back on the floor, they will have to wait a little longer. The Suns have reported Devin Booker as OUT for tonight’s contest with a left groin strain. This would be the fourth straight contest Booker will miss due to the groin injury.

Along with Booker, the Suns will also be missing Grayson Allen and Bol Bol.

Phoenix Suns players Devin Booker (left groin strain) Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) and Bol Bol out Friday vs. Dallas Mavericks. Booker previously out with left groin soreness. Luka Doncic out with left calf strain. Dereck Lively II questionable left hip contusion. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 27, 2024

Kevin Durant and co. handled the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Night without Booker, and they’d hope to do the same tonight as well. So far this year, the Suns and Mavericks have faced each other twice, with the Suns emerging victorious in both cases. A win tonight will seal the season series for the Suns, who would have won 3 of their 4 matchups of the year.