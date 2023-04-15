Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight vs Knicks?: Cavaliers’ Star’s Availability Update Ahead of Game-1 is an Encouraging One

Apr 4, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers showed themselves to be much better than just about everyone’s wildest expectations this past season. Despite competing in a wildly strong Eastern Conference, the franchise finished 4th, behind only the Philadelphia 76ers (3rd), Boston Celtics (2nd), and the Milwaukee Bucks (kind of obvious, wouldn’t you say?). Simply put, they’re one of the best teams in the NBA.

That said, their first-round opponents in the New York Knicks are no slouches either. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have taken over the reins together to take this franchise to some very good highs. And so far, they look to be the kind that lasts in the postseason too.

So, with their opponents being beyond difficult to deal with, and Game-1 commencing tonight, it is important to know if Donovan Mitchell is healthy to play. And that is exactly what we’re here to answer here.

What is Donovan Mitchell’s health status ahead of game-1 against the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks recently released their latest injury report so far. And fortunately for just about every fan of the NBA, Donovan Mitchell is nowhere to be seen on it. So, simply put, yes the former Jazz player is healthy enough to play in this game.

Donovan Mitchell says Johnnie Bryant’s wife texted him and Bryant in a group message, but he ignored the text because of the upcoming playoff series: “That’s like my brother, blood wouldn’t make us any closer” pic.twitter.com/cUIOeCQiux — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 14, 2023

However, will the man’s presence be enough to take this still very young franchise to victory in tonight’s game? Only time will tell.

What did Donovan Mitchell average during this past NBA Regular season?

In 68 games played, Donovan Mitchell averaged 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. Additionally, Mitchell shot 48.4% from the field, 38.6% from three, and 86.7% from the free-throw line.