Is Fred VanVleet playing vs the Brooklyn Nets?”: Raptors issue knee injury update ahead of matchup against Kyrie Irving and co

Will Fred VanVleet be available to play for the Toronto Raptors against the Brooklyn Nets?

Fred VanVleet’s contributions to the Raptors this season are nothing short of criminally underrated.

After the franchise dealt away Kyle Lowry to the Heat and selected Scottie Barnes in the draft lottery, they were expected to be one of the bleaker teams in the NBA. Fast forward to current day, however, and after 60 games, the team stands as the 7th seeded team in a very competitive East, with a record of 33-27.

To add to that, Fred VanVleet even made it to the All-Star team, with averages of 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals on a monster 38.2 minutes per game.

The only problem with those minutes is… well this.

Raptors have put Pascal Siakam in the same “questionable” category as Fred VanVleet for tonight in Atlanta

SIakam has non-COVID illness, VanVleet’s knee is still sore

And OG Anunoby is out again — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) February 26, 2022

VanVleet still played in the game against Trae Young and the Hawks. However, he was forced to miss the very next game, which was also against the Nets.

So, the question remains. Will Fred VanVleet be available to play against the Brooklyn Nets?

Fred VanVleet listed as out, ahead of the upcoming game vs Nets

The good news here is, ESPN has listed the man as ‘day-to-day’, so any fears of this being a serious injury are effectively put out. However, the man will have to sit this match vs the Nets out.

Raptors injury report (vs. Nets)

OUT:

Fred VanVleet (knee)

OG Anunoby (finger) — Daily Sports News (@daily_sports01) March 1, 2022

Worse yet, while the Nets lost 133-97, the last time these two teams faced off, this time Kyrie Irving will likely be playing too.

While yes, the Raptors achieved the blow-out victory without Fred VanVleet, this rematch could be a whole different game for Toronto.

