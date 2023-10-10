“Raptors Got Rid of Fred VanVleet!”: Former NBA Champion Picks 2022 ROTY Scottie Barnes for ‘Breakout’ Performance

Tony Allen recently gave his flowers to 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, in a recent appearance on the ‘All The Smoke’ podcast. The 2008 NBA champion, with Boston Celtics, picked Barnes as his breakout player of the year from last season. Allen believes that the Toronto Raptors youngster is an impeccable asset for the team, and discussed the upcoming NBA season on the podcast.

In a guest appearance on the podcast, the former Celtics player greatly lauded the young Raptor for his performance during the 2021 season.

After the Raptors replaced Fred VanVleet, Barnes’ addition allowed the rookie to get more touches and opportunities from the foul line. Given the immense potential as a young player, Allen expects that Barnes can average 20 PPG and 10 RPG in a season.

Tony Allen chooses Scottie Barnes as his breakout player of the year

Former Celtics player Tony Allen chose the 2022 ROTY Scottie Barnes as his pick for the breakout player of the year. The 2008 NBA champion was quite elated to see Barnes’ performance, especially in his 2021-22 season as the ROTY.

Reasoning his pick to the ‘All The Smoke’ crew, Allen believed that Barnes had way more touches to provide since the Raptors replaced Fred Van Vleet. Furthermore, Barnes’ skills as both a guard and a forward can give the team several more opportunities from the Foul Line.

Here is what Allen reasoned his pick for choosing Barnes in his team:

“He was rookie of the year one year, they [Raptors] got rid of VanVleet, more touches, more opportunities to get to the foul line …I say 20 and 10, that’s the kind of season I’m looking for.”

Allen was even confident that the youngster could average 20-10 in the season, significantly helping the Raptors in the league. The rest of the podcast crew, including Matt Barnes and Kevin Garnett, were not quite assured of Allen’s claims. In fact, Matt Barnes was skeptical whether Scottie Barnes stepping up his game could even help the Raptors in the long run.

Scottie Barnes had a phenomenal season during his 2022 ROTY campaign

Scottie Barnes had a phenomenal 2021-22 ROTY campaign, averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Many might even believe that Barnes reminds them of Vince Carter, one of the Raptors legends. His quality defense work, and minutes played than other rookies, definitely held him as the best candidate to win this award.

As Fred VanVleet departed to the Houston Rockets this year, this could mean even more minutes and better averages for Barnes. With Scottie Barnes emerging as a potential talent, Pascal Siakam might have to face competition for his game minutes on the court.

However, what is currently the need of the hour is for the Raptors to build good team chemistry to contend for playoffs and championship this season.