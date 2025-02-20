mobile app bar

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against the Clippers(Feb 20th)? Injury Status on Bucks Superstar

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Chuckís Global Stars forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks during player introductions before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuckís Global Stars forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks during player introductions before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Injury kept Giannis Antetokounmpo out of All-Star Weekend events, and he hasn’t played a regular season game since the 2nd of February, but the Greek didn’t let that affect his spirits. The Bucks are hopeful their talisman will be able to return soon.

Giannis is one of 3 players who’s been listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Clippers, along with Dunk Contest participant Andre Jackson Jr and Giannis’ fellow All-Star Damian Lillard.

Of course, having Giannis back would be a massive boost for the team. It’s really hard to replicate his nightly averages of 32-12-6. Plus, his gravity when driving to the basket and his ability to intimidate attaching players make him a sore miss for the Bucks.

The Bucks desperately need Giannis to return to full health, as their push for home-court advantage in the playoffs has taken a slight hit. They’re 3-3 in the 6 games he’s missed and are currently just 1 game behind the Pacers.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are coming off a come-from-behind win over the Jazz, and are on a 3-game winning streak. They’re chasing their crosstown rival Lakers for the 5th seed and are currently only 1.5 games behind them.

With both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable tonight, the onus automatically falls on trade window acquisition Kyle Kuzma to shoulder the offensive responsibility. He has slowly found his footing, contributing a solid 19-13 in their win over the Timberwolves just before the All-Star break.

