Kevin Garnett Confirms LeBron James Passed the Torch to Anthony Edwards

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Minnesota Timberwolves took care of the Los Angeles Lakers just five games into what was predicted to be a competitive first-round matchup. Both Luka Doncic and LeBron James were clearly gassed by the time the final horn blew, prompting them to commend their opponents for a job well done.

LeBron and Anthony Edwards were spotted having a moment following the Wolves’ Game 5 victory, creating some speculation that James was crowning the star guard as the next face of the league. Kevin Garnett all but confirmed the four-time MVP was passing the torch to Edwards in a recent post on his Instagram story.

Save for a historically inefficient Game 5 that saw Rudy Gobert take over as the star of the offense, Edwards was a dominant force throughout this series. His magnum opus came in Game 4, when the three-time All-Star exploded for 43 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and just a single turnover. Performances like these have garnered respect from his elders, including James.

After his own hopes of a championship were put to rest, James encouraged Edwards to take the next step toward being a champion. He helped Minnesota get close to the NBA Finals last season, but without Luka Doncic around to take him down, Edwards and the Wolves once again have a chance in the wide-open Western Conference.

Kevin Garnett confirms LeBron James and Anthony Edwards had a passing of the torch moment! pic.twitter.com/7UwDCDUkln — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) May 3, 2025

Many have been quick to name Edwards as the next face of the league, thanks to his offensive onslaught and impressive playoff performances. However, Stephen A. Smith spoke on what he believes Edwards needs to achieve before he can be crowned with that title.

Stephen A. Smith believes Anthony Edwards needs to win the West

Anthony Edwards has gained support as the NBA’s next face because of his exciting athleticism and fun-loving personality, but Stephen A. doesn’t believe the 23-year-old has proven enough just yet. In a season when truly any team remaining in the West could make the NBA Finals, Smith was adamant that Edwards win the conference before gaining that title.

“It’s not Ant Edwards league until he wins the West,” Smith said. “He doesn’t even necessarily have to win the championship, but he gotta win the West.” When Jay Williams questioned why Edwards doesn’t need to win a championship to earn that name, Stephen A. had a simple explanation.

“Steph is Steph. LeBron is LeBron. And we’re certainly not elevating [Edwards] above them as of yet in terms of the cache, but the cache has elevated exponentially, there is no denying that,” stated Smith. “In the end, what I’m thinking with Ant Man, the brother’s box-office, and the more you see him, the more you want to see him.”

“If you don’t have the championship, they’re not gonna give it to you. But if you come out of the West, a West that includes LeBron and Steph and SGA and Jokic … that would be different.” Edwards still has a long trek in these playoffs before he can be crowned an NBA champion, but if he gets close, there might just be a new face of the league.