“LeBron or Kobe Would Never”: Glen Davis Hilariously Takes on Fans via Comments on Latest IG Post

NBA players, after retirement, venture into various activities to sustain an off-court life following their playing careers. While some may extend their business ventures further, others remain connected with basketball by taking up roles as broadcasters and analysts with major TV networks. However, former Boston Celtics player Glen Davis has chosen a somewhat unique path following his retirement, something that fans cannot quite digest.

Advertisement

According to Davis’ recent Instagram post, the 2008 NBA champion has been shooting pornographic films as one of his latest ventures. In the caption of his post, Davis wrote, “That one time I used to shoot p*rnos! I really used to like that job!!”

Advertisement

The fans’ reaction to Davis’ bizarre revelation has been hilarious in the comments, with Davis even replying to many of the fans’ comments. One of the fans tried highlighting how Davis was their kid’s favorite player. The fan wrote in the comments, “Bro, ur my kids favorite player, he follows you.” To this, Davis replied to the fan, “Well, tell him after basketball life will change. He’s going to have to find a real job. This is me trying new things.”

Another fan tied the 38-year-old’s situation with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, writing, “Kobe or LeBron would never.” However, it seems like Davis is already self-aware about himself as a player, as evident from his reply, “Yeah, I can’t compare with those guys!!”

This fan wrote, “LeBron was out there playing against gooners,” to which Davis surprisingly agreed and replied, “Yep.”

Advertisement

One user tried asking Davis to keep such information to himself and commented, “Bro, come on, keep that s**t private, real talk.” To this, Davis clarified his role in the pornographic industry, replying, “Me filming man!!! You act like I’m doing p*rn !!!”

This user points out how this new venture is essentially “Embarrassing af” for the former NBA center to pursue. However, seems like Davis has no regrets about his choices. In the most confident tone, the 2008 NBA champion replied, “Sorry, I like to film people.”

While the fans might not be on the same page with Glen Davis about his newfound career, the former NBA player seems to be living the best life. However, that shouldn’t divert fans from how Davis faced the worst adversities after retirement due to his various ventures for an alternate career.

Glen Davis faced the worst of adversities following retirement

The post-retirement life was not as smooth as Glen Davis might have expected. In 2016, Davis took a brief hiatus from basketball to venture into film production, thus marking an end to his NBA career. However, in 2018, the former Celtics and Magic player started getting embroiled in legal issues after he was arrested for drug possession and drug distribution.

The police had found 126g of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside his hotel room in Aberdeen, Maryland. Davis had to pay a $15,000 fine for the court to suspend this case against him.

Davis’ tryst with legal troubles was not over just yet. Three years later, in 2021, Davis and 18 other former NBA players were indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York on charges of committing healthcare fraud and wire fraud by defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefits plan. Davis had allegedly filed fake insurance claims for reimbursements, which came back biting for him. He was found guilty of committing healthcare fraud on November 15, 2023.