Bronny James’ $6.3 million, Shareef O’Neal’s $2.3 million, and Arch Manning with $2.1 million round out On3’s top 5 NIL valuations

Arch Manning, Bronny James, and Shareed O’Neal are some of the game’s youngest stars, and they’re also valued at ridiculous amounts.

All three of them also follow in the footsteps of some very successful people. Bronny is, of course, LeBron James’ son, making his way through high school right now at Sierra Canyon. We all know about LeBron’s greatness, of course. He’s a four time championship winner and perhaps the greatest or second greatest player of all time.

LeBron hopes to be able to play with his son one day, and he’s made that goal abundantly clear everytime anyone brings up retirement.

Arch Manning is the nephew of both Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, two quarterbacks with four Super Bowls between them, and he’s currently a standout at his high school, Isidore Newman. Arch is already being highly recruited by top colleges like Alabama, Texas, and more.

Shareef O’Neal is the son of Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, and while it looked like he may have had a great career in the NBA, a heart condition turned his career around completely. Shareef played for UCLA and LSU, and now there are rumors that the Lakers may give him a shot.

Rate Arch Manning in his Alabama threads. (📸 via olausalinen IG) pic.twitter.com/ucxY2NugSw — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) June 12, 2022

Bronny James, Arch Manning, and Shareef O’Neal have incredible valuations

College and high school athletes are reaching higher and higher levels of popularity in recent years, and these three are clear examples of that.

With their incredible fan bases and followings, Bronny, Arch Manning, and Shareef have incredible valuations at the moment. In On3’s top five NIL valuations, all of three of them are there with Bronny easily topping the charts.

On3 top 5 NIL valuations:

1. Bronny James, 11.6mil followers: $6.3 mil

2. Mikey Williams, 5.9mil followers: $2.6 mil

3. Shareef O’Neal, 4.7mil followers: $2.3 mil

4. Arch Manning, 14.1k followers: $2.1 mil

5. Hansel Enmanuel, 3.9mil followers: $1.4 mil pic.twitter.com/0mIOVhg6ct — Hook’em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) April 12, 2022

With Bronny and Arch set to enter college soon, you can expect their followings and valuations to only rise from here. Their names are enough to give them immense popularity and both of them are also great athletes.

What is the NIL Valuation?

So, what exactly is the On3 NIL valuation? It’s a metric used by On3 to set the market value for high school and college athletes. The number indicates how valuable an athlete is at the moment. They use a number of factors to gauge this number.

However, the two biggest metrics used are an athlete’s social media presence and their level of athletic performance. Generally, a standard value is generated using the number of followers the athlete has on various social media platforms with each platform being weighted differently.

You can read more about On3’s NIL valuations here if you want further details about all the factors that go into determining an athlete’s NIL valuation.

