Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against the Nuggets? Feb 12th Injury Update in MVP Candidate Clash

Following their win against the struggling Charlotte Hornets, the Milwaukee Bucks are set to go up against the Denver Nuggets tonight at home. After suffering a loss against the defending champions earlier in January, Bucks fans will hope that Doc Rivers’ boys can redeem themselves this time. To emerge victorious against the Western Conference powerhouse, Milwaukee will require the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks have added three of their biggest stars on the February 12 injury report ahead of the contest against Nikola Jokic and Co. While Khris Middleton is ruled out for tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been listed as “probable” for the game at Fiserv Forum.

Over the past few games, Giannis has been featured on the team’s injury reports due to a right knee injury (Patellar Tendinitis). However, the two-time MVP has managed to play through it. In fact, the Greek Freak hasn’t missed a single game since he was sidelined for the 17th January clash against the Cavaliers.

Tonight’s contest should be no exception. Fans of the Wisconsin side can expect their superstar forward to indulge in an entertaining duel against his MVP-rival Nikola Jokic. Both sides have positioned themselves well in their respective Conferences but will look to improve their record before the All-Star break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is top 3 in the recent MVP standings

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been spearheading a terrific campaign this season. The 6ft 11” superstar has been averaging a staggering 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. For his exploits on the court, the European sensation has even been rewarded with the role of Captain of the Eastern Conference All-Stars. His latest performances, in addition to the fact that Joel Embiid has been sidelined with injuries, resulted in a rise to the #3 spot in the latest MVP Ladder.

Giannis will be going up against the #1 ranked player of the past few MVP Ladders – Nikola Jokic. With Embiid out, Jokic has been the strongest contender for the Michael Jordan Trophy. The Serbian is averaging 26.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9 assists per game.

In their previous clash this season, Antetokounmpo and Jokic lived up to the hype. While the Bucks leader recorded a 29-point, 12-rebound double-double, the Joker lodged a 25-point triple-double while leading the Nuggets to a huge 113-107 victory.

While the Nuggets have a shot at jumping to the #2 spot in the West, the Bucks could also potentially come closer to the #2 spot in the East. With the win having a significant impact, fans can expect an action-packed entertaining thriller between the two franchises.