“He Needs Help”: Supporting Nikola Jokic, Stephen A. Smith Gets Real After Nuggets’ Playoff Exit

After the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the semi-finals, many criticized the Nuggets’ current roster construction. Even Nikola Jokic suggested that they weren’t good enough at the moment. Stephen A. Smith agreed, stating that he doesn’t see an issue with the big man calling his team out for not providing him with enough help.

Jokic looked dejected after the 125–93 thumping on Sunday. He carried the Nuggets throughout the series, averaging 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. But it just wasn’t enough. The Serb and his teammates struggled to contain the young and hungry OKC squad.

When asked whether the Nuggets were still a championship-level team, Jokic replied, “I mean, we didn’t. So obviously we can’t. If we could, we would win it. So, I don’t believe in those ‘ifs’ and stuff. We had our opportunity and we didn’t win it. So, I think we can’t.”

As one might expect, those comments went viral. It’s not every day the best player on a team seemingly calls out the front office for poor roster construction. And while Jokic didn’t say it outright, everyone could tell which bush he was beating around.

“I mean, we didn’t. So obviously we can’t.” —Nikola Jokic on whether the Nuggets can still win a championship as they’re put together now. pic.twitter.com/GkFbRmS2cg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 18, 2025

When Smith was asked on First Take if he liked the comments from Joker postgame, here’s what he had to say:

“I love it. I love it because I respect the hell out of him. He’s phenomenal. I think he’s great. He was first in the league in triple-doubles, and he was second in assists at 10.2 assists per game. Third in steals, rebounds, and a career high 29.6 points per game. The brother is phenomenal, and he’s a champion.”



It was an incredible season for Jokic on an individual level, as he averaged 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists per game. And maybe, if he didn’t already have three MVP awards—and if not for another strong frontrunner in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—he’d be preparing to accept his fourth in five seasons.

But the Thunder’s team success with SGA was undeniable this year. They won a franchise-record 68 games while the Canadian averaged an astounding 32 points per game. One of the key factors behind their dominance was their remarkable depth. The Thunder were confident in 8–9 different guys being able to produce on any given night.

The same can’t be said for Denver. They were -22 in the series against OKC when Jokic was off the court—and that’s just not going to cut it. It even prompted Smith to call out the Nuggets’ front office.

“He is special, he needs help, and basically, he’s saying, ‘That’s exactly what I need.’ No problem with it whatsoever,” the 57-year-old said.



Surprisingly agreeable words coming from a man known for his fair share of hot takes. The Nuggets look set for some major changes this offseason, and analysts and former NBA players like Gilbert Arenas are already questioning what moves they should be making.

Arenas on Nuggets’ Future

Arenas live-streamed his reactions throughout Game 7, and by the start of the fourth quarter, when the game looked out of reach, he—like many others—began questioning what the Nuggets’ game plan should be for the offseason.

“I’m trying to figure out if you’re Denver. What are you doing this summer?” Arenas asked. “I know Michael Porter Jr.’s gone, for sure. What am I doing with Murray?”

Fans are growing impatient with Denver’s inability to surround Jokic with a star-studded roster. Arenas isn’t the only one calling for MPJ and Murray to be moved — it’s been a widely discussed topic since their playoff exit.

However, these are the same two players who helped Denver win its first championship just two years ago, and it feels shortsighted to trade them after one disappointing run. The front office should consider moving other pieces first, like Russell Westbrook or Peyton Watson. That said, MPJ’s five-year, $179 million contract is certainly a heavy load for any team to take on.