Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight?: Bucks Star’s Availability is Questionable Ahead of Massive Game vs Nikola Jokic

Mar 24, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts to a three point shot on the bench against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are on a roll right now, Or perhaps more accurately, they’re currently behind a steamroller, en route to flatten any competition that comes their way. And in case you’re wondering if that is an exaggeration, all you need to do, is turn your attention to the team’s current form.

Out of their last 10 games, the Bucks have won a whopping 8. Further, they are on a 3-game winning streak at the moment, empowering their record to the best in the Eastern Conference at 53-20. So yes, things are going great at the moment.

But, that’s the problem in the NBA. It’s exactly when things are at their best, that they suddenly fall out. And one of the biggest ways that happens, is through injuries. This is why it is important to stay updated on any given franchise’s most important players. And that’s exactly what we’re doing for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So, will the Greek Freak be available to play tonight? Or will the Bucks decide that there is no need to take a risk?

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability remains a question ahead of the matchup against Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets may have been on a slide for a short period, but this is still a big game for the Bucks. So frankly, if this were any other night, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability would have been almost guaranteed.

However, the Greek Freak has played all 5 of the Bucks’ last 5 games. And given that this is the back end of a back-to-back, and the franchise is 2.5 games above 2nd place anyway, it’d be wise for Milwaukee to sit Giannis for this one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hilarious reaction to the upcoming 4 game road trip 🤣pic.twitter.com/W0KPIQ9IBv — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) March 25, 2023

Though, it is important to note that ESPN reports there is absolutely no problem with Giannis’ health at the moment. At the time of writing, the star is healthy, and raring to play every game.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging this season?

After 58 games played, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. Additionally, the man is shooting 54.9% from the field, 29% from three, and 64.6% from the charity stripe.