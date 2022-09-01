Michael Jordan, who owns a $15 million golf course, once openly mocked President Clinton in a game

Only a player like Michael Jordan would have the audacity to mock a standing President of the United States while golfing with him. Levels.

There are players who can rise up above their profession and create a deeper impact on society. They are a rare mold. Since the inception of the NBA, only a few have been able to leave their imprint on and off the court.

Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant are amongst those players. More recently LeBron James looks set to join this elite group. However, none are as prominent as Michael Jordan.

The Bulls legend was a cut above the rest in every aspect of life. His drive and competitiveness took him places far and beyond the Basketball court.

Outside the court, the one place where he was equally competitive was the golf course. MJ loves to golf, so much so that he has his own golf course.

But more than his lavish course, it is more the company that he plays the game with that is envied by many. From Hollywood stars to presidents, MJ has had a tee time with them all!

While we have covered a multitude of golf stories, none are as great as when he openly mocked a seating president of the United States. The gall to do that, and more importantly for the president to actually take him up on his mockery! Absurd.

Michael Jordan & Bill Clinton became pretty cozy in the 90’s. Jordan won 4 of his 6 rings during the Clinton presidency. Who’s excited for #TheLastDance tonight? Episode 1 & 2 Air tonight at 9:00 PM on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/74YprBlEPh — Trap Politics (@Trap_Politics_) April 19, 2020

Michael Jordan mocks former US President Bill Clinton for his inability to play harder courses

Like all sports, there are levels to the game. Michael always aimed to reach the top. Even when golfing and he was never shy to tell his competitors what their levels were. He didn’t even hesitate and mocked former US president Bill Clinton for playing.

Looks like Michael Jordan was trying to put Bill Clinton into a headlock lol pic.twitter.com/zKco7pQVeF — @Georgebakhos1 (@GeorgeBakhos1) April 24, 2019

As per the story, MJ saw Clinton heading to the middle tees, an easier set of courses, and the Bulls legend was not pleased about that.

Journalist Paul Newport explained “Jordan coaxed him from the white tees to the championship tees by saying, ‘You’re going to play from the little girls’ tee?’” Jordan’s challenge was for Clinton to break 100; he did,”

Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Bill Clinton. 1997 pic.twitter.com/N6bnWaZxjy — Rare NBA Photos (@OldNBAPhotos) May 24, 2022

Talk about trash-talking a president. And the president backed it up with a good game, we think Michael might have been a little more silent after that one. What do you think? Was MJ right to trash talk a standing president?

