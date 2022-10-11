Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Vs Bulls? Availability Update Doesn’t Fill Fans With Too Much Hope

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo going to be available to play against the Bulls tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been as good as ever during the NBA Preseason.

As always, he can still bulldoze his way to the rim like a center, yet still, look as graceful as a guard doing it. But more than that, it’s his jump shot.

For a couple of years now, his shooting form did seem to be improving, as he started to take more outside shots. And now, it really shows in the smooth energy transfer every shot has, really making you think how much it’s going to open up his whole game.

With all these improvements, it’s pretty important for the Bucks to have him on the court. He is essentially their entire system, after all.

And yet, for most of preseason, they have had to do it without him.

So, with that in mind, will Giannis play against the Bulls tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability ahead of tonight’s game remains murky at best

The good news is, there is no injury, nor is there a niggle of any kind.

All the time Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed has simply been a product of the franchise resting him.

With that in mind, while it is possible the Greek Freak takes the court tonight. We wouldn’t hold our breath on it.

Sorry Bucks fans. It’s likely that the only Antetokounmpo you see tonight, is older brother Thanasis.

Will the Bucks win an NBA Title this season?

The NBA overall has gotten a lot stronger this season.

In the West there are the Clippers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Suns, Nuggets, and Mavericks, while the East stands quite a bit more daunting with the Hawks, Celtics, 76ers, and Heat, alongside, of course, the Bucks.

Milwaukee most definitely has a chance. But, for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the crew to turn it into reality, they need all their players healthy.

This is not a roster that can survive losing even one of their 3 star players for more than 2-3 games in the playoffs.

So, the only way the Milwaukee Bucks win, is if all three of their star players can somehow manage to stay healthy throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Suffice it to say, that’s a tough one.

