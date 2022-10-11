“No Michael Jordan in Chicago”: Magic Johnson Takes Credit for Michael Jordan Playing for the Bulls

Magic Johnson, who played 13 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, claimed he was the reason Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls.

Magic Johnson preceded Michal Jordan’s debut by five years. He went on to become one of the most influential players in the league. After an incredible rookie season for the Lakers, he guided the team to the championship.

His legendary performance in the Game 6 of the Finals earned him a legendary status amongst other players. Johnson dropped 42 points and collected 15 rebounds in a trashing that ended Philadelphia’s hopes.

But in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Johnson revealed that there was a high chance he would not have gone to LA. Instead, there was a likelihood of him landing with the Bulls instead.

Magic Johnson could have been drafted by the Bulls

Imagining a Johnson-less Lakers sounds as odd as the Boston Celtics without Larry bird. It sounds not only strange but almost similar to a blasphemous statement. But as per Johnson, there was a high chance he could have ended up with the Bulls.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Magic Johnson and Jimmy discussed the time of his draft. Jimmy recalled how Johnson almost joined Chicago and how that would have changed the entire history of basketball.

To which, Johnson responded by reminding him that if he had gone to Chicago, Michael Jordan may never have become a Bulls legend.

Magic: “Jimmy, no questions about it. Can you believe that if I had went to the Bulls there would be no Michael Jordan in Chicago.”

What really transpired between the Lakers and Bulls before the 1979 draft

In 1979, the NBA decided who got the top pick through a coin toss. That particular year, the toss in question was between the Lakers and the Chicago Bulls.

Magic was easily the top pick and the two teams were effectively competing to draft him. The Bulls called heads on the coin toss and, luckily for the Lakers, won it.

Johnson was drafted by gold and purple and gained legendary status. Speaking about the incident, Johnson claimed he would have gone back to Michigan state if Chicago Bulls had won the toss and picked him.

Magic’s reason was simple. He wanted to play alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Even if it meant going back to school and waiting another year.

But on the off chance Bulls had won the toss and Johnson had joined Chicago, history would have looked entirely different.

Of course, speculating about the past is an absolute waste but knowing it was so close definitely makes one wonder. What if Magic Johnson had played for the Chicago Bulls?

