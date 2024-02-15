Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Feb 15th Injury Report for Eastern All-Star Captain

Feb 13, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits on the bench in the second half against the Miami Heat as he watches his team get beat 123-97 at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks start their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. The Grizzlies who will be playing without their star point guard Ja Morant will surely have their work cut out for them. But will the Bucks have their leading scorer, Giannis Antetokounmpo in the team’s lineup tonight?

As per the official injury report of the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Antetokounmpo’s health has come into doubt as he is currently dealing with Patellar tendinitis in his right knee. This is a condition that is caused by overuse of one’s knee joint that results in inflammation in the patellar tendon, the tendon that connects the kneecap to the shin bone.

The Greek Freak was in the team’s starting lineup in their last matchup against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo could not lead his team to victory as the Bucks fell short to the Heat in a 97-123 loss. The Milwaukee Bucks star was listed as probable for the Miami Heat matchup as well but eventually suited up for the team before the game.

However, for the game against the Grizzlies, that may not be the case. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the team captain for the Eastern All-Stars for the upcoming All-Star game. Risking an injury or aggravating strain to his right knee would lead to his absence from the All-Star weekend, bringing his availability into serious question ahead of this game.

Additionally, given how the Memphis Grizzlies are without Ja Morant as well, there is a strong chance that Doc Rivers will end up resting his leading scorer. Amidst this, Damian Lillard too has been listed as probable on the Bucks’ side of things.

While both Antetokounmpo and Lillard are listed as probable, Khris Middleton has been listed out due to an ankle sprain. So, there might be a chance that Rivers could end up playing Lillard to save Antetokounmpo for the upcoming All-Star weekend.

But given that Damian Lillard is an All-Star starter for the East as well, head coach Doc Rivers might just rest both his star players ahead of the All-Star weekend.

How likely is Giannis Antetokounmpo to suit up for the Bucks?

Since the start of February, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as probable on four separate occasions by the team. And on all four occasions, his knee has been the reason given by the Milwaukee Bucks.

But at the same time, despite being listed as probable due to his knee, Antetokounmpo has yet to miss a game for Milwaukee this month. With the All-Star weekend and the main event only a few days away, the Bucks training staff may choose to rest the Greek Freak after all.

Antetokounmpo’s chances of suiting up for the Memphis Grizzlies matchup solely depend on the evaluation of his knee before the game. Tune into TNT tonight at 8:30 PM ET to see if the Greek Freak does end up leading the Bucks past the Grizzlies to bounce off their recent loss to the Heat.